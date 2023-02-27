Destiny 2: Lightfall's raid is the Root of Nightmares

What you need to know

Bungie has revealed that Destiny 2: Lightfall's raid will be called the Root of Nightmares.

The raid is scheduled to come out on March 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Based on the screenshot provided by Bungie, there's a good chance that the raid will take place aboard the Darkness Pyramid that was impacted by the Traveler's beam of Light in the Lightfall launch trailer.

New raids are arguably the most exciting part of any fresh Destiny 2 expansion, and thankfully, Lightfall — the new DLC that's launching February 28 — has one coming very soon after its release. We've known that it's arriving on March 10, 2023 for several weeks, but now, developer Bungie has revealed its title, too.

In a Tweet from the official Destiny 2 Twitter account, the studio has officially introduced the raid as the Root of Nightmares, which is about as spooky of a raid title as anyone could have hoped for. Along with its name, Bungie provided this description: "Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep."

This news comes just one day before the Lightfall expansion is scheduled to go live, in which players will travel to the Neptunian city of Neomuna and attempt to stop the new Disciple to the Witness, Emperor Calus, and his Cabal Shadow Legions from sieging the city. Additionally, according to Season 19's finale quest, Neomuna is home to a paracausal object called The Veil that has ties to the Traveler. It's not clear if Lightfall's raid will have direct ties to the events and plot developments of the DLC's campaign yet, though it's fairly likely based on the connections between the campaigns and raids of past expansions.

Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.The Root of Nightmares raid opens on March 10, 2023 at 9am PST. Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.https://t.co/856URKsgYp pic.twitter.com/8hJQcrqJxCFebruary 27, 2023 See more

Specific details about the raid's theme and location are still under wraps, we can make an educated guess about it based on the screenshot that Bungie included in the above Tweet. Based on the visible white and red growths around a black metallic structure and the spiral of white energy that vaguely resembles the paracausal Tree of Silver Wings from Season of Arrivals, it's probable that the raid will take place aboard the Darkness Pyramid ship that the Traveler beams with energy during the Lightfall launch trailer.

Notably, this would be the second time we've gone inside of a Pyramid for a raid, as The Witch Queen's raid, Vow of the Disciple, involved players going inside of one on Savathun's Throne World to defeat Rhulk, the Disciple of the Witness that previously held the title before Emperor Calus. However, unlike that raid's Pyramid ship, the Root of Darkness' will likely have both Light and Darkness energy colliding within its hull. Ultimately, though, we have no idea what could be inside, and we'll have to wait until March 10 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET to find out.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is slated to arrive on February 28 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. New to Destiny and looking for some tips before you jump in? Don't miss our Destiny 2 beginner's guide.