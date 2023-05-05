Ghostwire: Tokyo crosses 4 million players weeks after Xbox launch

What you need to know

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person adventure game developed by Tango Gameworks.

Ghostwire: Tokyo first launched as a timed PS5 console exclusive back on March 25, 2022.

An Xbox version of the game was released on April 12, 2023.

Tango Gameworks shared that Ghostwire: Tokyo has reached over 4 million players so far.

Another game under the Xbox and Bethesda umbrella has reached a new player milestone.

Developer Tango Gameworks shared on Friday that Ghostwire: Tokyo reached over 4 million players. This news comes a few weeks after the game's launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass, ending the one-year PS5 timed console exclusivity on the supernatural adventure.

Thank you to 4 million fans thus far who have taken a thrilling tour of @TangoGameworks' Tokyo!#GhostwireTokyo pic.twitter.com/nutcWNOHmiMay 5, 2023 See more

Ghostwire: Tokyo was one of two games under Bethesda Softworks signed as a timed PS5 exclusive prior to the launch of the latest gaming consoles, with the other being the time-bending Deathloop from Arkane Studios' Lyon branch. These announcements, somewhat amusingly, came shortly before the news that Microsoft was acquiring Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.

Earlier in the year, Tango Gameworks announced and launched another game in the same day with the widely-praised Hi-Fi Rush. This colorful adventure is different from Tango Gameworks' other titles in practically every way, with our review of Hi-Fi Rush calling it "pure video game fun."

Windows Central's take

Between the Xbox version of Ghostwire: Tokyo and the launch of Hi-Fi Rush at the start of the year, Tango Gameworks is in the spotlight in a great way. It's good to see their games getting a big focus, and while I'm sure it'll be a while, I hope we don't go too long without finding out what's next. Hi-Fi Rush 2 feels like a ridiculously safe bet, but I hope The Evil Within 3 happens someday.

