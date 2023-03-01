Hi-Fi Rush has attracted two million players on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Hi-Fi RUSH is a creative, action-platformer and rhythm-brawler from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks.

On Wednesday, Bethesda revealed that Hi-Fi RUSH has officially crossed over two million players since launch.

An update was also released for Hi-Fi RUSH today that adds a dedicated Photo Mode to the game.

Hi-Fi RUSH surprise released on Jan. 24, and is now available on Xbox, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox's entrance into 2023 was marked by a surprise release no one saw coming. Survival horror legends Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda Softworks released Hi-Fi RUSH, an action-platformer and rhythm-brawler that immediately took the world by storm with its intense gameplay, incredible art design, and riveting story. A month later, Hi-Fi RUSH has been played by over two million people.

Revealed by Bethesda on Wednesday, Hi-Fi RUSH can officially boast about its community of over two million players across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and even Xbox Cloud Gaming. As one of the best Xbox games you can play today, Hi-Fi RUSH's player base will likely only continue to grow over time.

In Windows Central's Hi-Fi RUSH review, we concluded that "Hi-Fi RUSH is pure video game fun and is refreshingly straightforward in a world populated by games vying for as much of your time and money as possible." The game is now available for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs, and can also be played via Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox and PC Game Pass.

In case you missed it, Hi-Fi RUSH also got an update on Wednesday that adds a new Photo Mode. Players can pause at any point during gameplay and have Chai pose alongside his fellow cast of quirky characters, and customize their photos with unique filters and frames. Hi-Fi RUSH is very photogenic, so this is a great quality-of-life update for those who want to memorialize their time in the game.

Windows Central's take

Hi-Fi RUSH is one of my all-time favorite games of 2023 so far. I know, the year is young, but it's hard to imagine many other upcoming games soundly besting this incredible gem of a game. It fully deserves all the success it's enjoying, and I hope many more players give it a chance. Seriously, if you haven't already played Hi-Fi RUSH, go play it!

Congratulations to two million players, Tango Gameworks. I look forward to hearing about the next two million.

