Xbox action game Hi-Fi Rush gets photo mode update

If you haven't dived into Tango Gameworks' latest title, you'll want to remedy that quickly. If you've already played it, you've got a great new excuse for a replay.

Bethesda Softworks shared (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that Hi-Fi Rush has a new update adding a dedicated photo mode to the game. Photo mode allows players to pause and take special screenshots with filters, frames, and more. These kinds of photo modes have grown in popularity over the last few years, especially in single-player games where players want to show off cool angles or get a picture that isn't possible while simply playing the game regularly.

The update that is adding photo mode also fixed a handful of bugs that players have reported, such as problems with progression or fixing icons that could look squished.

Tango Gameworks made quite a buzz earlier in the year, announcing and releasing Hi-Fi Rush in the same day. The game has been critically acclaimed, with our review from staff writer Zachary Boddy noting that "Tango Gameworks may be historically known for its terrifying survival horror games, but Hi-Fi RUSH proves that there's a bottomless well of creativity at the studio and in the wider Xbox family."

Hi-Fi Rush is one of my favorite games in years. I absolutely love the gameplay and colorful cast of characters, while the sound design is one for the ages. I'll definitely find time for a replay with this photo mode so I can get some great new screenshots.