Xbox action game Hi-Fi Rush gets photo mode update
An early GOTY contender gets even better.
What you need to know
- Hi-Fi Rush is an action game developed by Tango Gameworks, a Japanese studio under Bethesda Softworks.
- Hi-Fi Rush is getting a photo mode update, allowing players to take cool shots not possible otherwise.
- Hi-Fi Rush is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass.
If you haven't dived into Tango Gameworks' latest title, you'll want to remedy that quickly. If you've already played it, you've got a great new excuse for a replay.
Bethesda Softworks shared (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that Hi-Fi Rush has a new update adding a dedicated photo mode to the game. Photo mode allows players to pause and take special screenshots with filters, frames, and more. These kinds of photo modes have grown in popularity over the last few years, especially in single-player games where players want to show off cool angles or get a picture that isn't possible while simply playing the game regularly.
The update that is adding photo mode also fixed a handful of bugs that players have reported, such as problems with progression or fixing icons that could look squished.
Tango Gameworks made quite a buzz earlier in the year, announcing and releasing Hi-Fi Rush in the same day. The game has been critically acclaimed, with our review from staff writer Zachary Boddy noting that "Tango Gameworks may be historically known for its terrifying survival horror games, but Hi-Fi RUSH proves that there's a bottomless well of creativity at the studio and in the wider Xbox family."
Hi-Fi Rush is currently available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available in Xbox Game Pass.
Windows Central's take
Hi-Fi Rush is one of my favorite games in years. I absolutely love the gameplay and colorful cast of characters, while the sound design is one for the ages. I'll definitely find time for a replay with this photo mode so I can get some great new screenshots.
Hi-Fi RUSH
One of the best games of 2023 so far is a title no one saw coming: Hi-Fi RUSH, a surprise launch from Xbox studio Tango Gameworks, the developer of The Evil Within. It's getting a dedicated photo mode, so if you haven't hopped in yet, now is the perfect time.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
