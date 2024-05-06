Hades 2 early access goes live for Windows PC

What you need to know

Hades 2 is the latest title from Supergiant Games, and a sequel to the studio's 2020 roguelike adventure.

Hades 2 is now available in early access for $30 on Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Supergiant Games says that the early access version of Hades 2 contains more characters and environments than the full version of the original Hades.

Ready to slay a Titan?

Hades 2 is now available in early access, as shared by Supergiant Games on Monday. This sequel to the 2020 roguelike adventure is bringing a new protagonist to the dark world of Greek mythology and witchcraft, and players can dive right in through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

While the game isn't complete yet, Supergiant Games notes that Hades 2 early access already features "more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters" than the full release of the original Hades did. Hades 2 is also Steam Deck verified, so players who want to use Valve's handheld can jump right in alongside Windows PC users.

A handful of players previously got to try an even earlier version of the game through the Hades 2 Technical Test, which is now over. Progress won't carry over from the tests to early access, so if you played it then but hop in now, you'll be starting over.

Hades 2 early access is $30. While we don't know if the price will be raised later on or not, Supergiant Games does say it's a possibility. As a result, you might end up saving money by buying it now, but we'll have to wait and see how things go.

Will Hades 2 be available elsewhere?

Hades 2 early access is limited to PC users, but the full game won't be. Supergiant Games previously shared that the intent is for it to be available "on consoles" as well. While this doesn't include specific platforms, the original Hades was available on Nintendo Switch before being ported to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's very possible (if not outright likely) this is what will happen with Hades 2.

Hades 2 is expected to be in early access through at least the end of 2024, and Supergiant Games has not given a release window for the full game.

Analysis: Let's go, Melinoe

I've been eagerly awaiting Hades 2 ever since I fell in love with the first game, so I'm excited. The early access period for the first game helped the developers decide what to tweak and how to adjust different things, so hopefully this ends up being a similarly smooth experience. I know what I'm doing after work and workouts today.

If you haven't played it yet, it's worth noting the original Hades is regularly discounted, and at the time I'm writing this, it's on sale via Steam for under $10!