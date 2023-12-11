"It's kind of like stepping into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory with Willy Wonka," says Norman Reedus in the new Kojima documentary coming to Disney+

What you need to know

Hideo Kojima is a well-known video game director and creator.

Disney + will be airing a documentary called Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds.

Kojima is infamous for working with world-renowned actors and directors on his video game projects, such as Norman Reedus and Guillermo del Toro.

It is said that sometimes brilliant artists aren't appreciated during their lifetime, that doesn't seem to be the case with Hideo Kojima. As Geoff Keighley points out in the first line of the trailer for Kojima's documentary, "He is probably the most well-known game creator in the world."

Outside of the games industry, Hideo Kojima does seem to be one of the most revered game creators, which was especially evident at last week's Game Awards when Jordan Peele took to the stage to sing Kojima's praises on his new Xbox game OD.

If you want to get a better look at the style and format of the documentary, check out the trailer above.

Hideo Kojima's ascendancy continues

The Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds documentary is set to release in early 2024 exclusively on Disney+ if you missed out on the Black Friday deals for Disney+ you can still get a great deal on a Disney+ and Hulu bundle (with ads) for just $9.99 per month or $19.99 (without ads.)

The documentary could be an interesting watch even if you're not a huge fan of Hideo Kojima as the trailer seems to show some behind-the-scenes footage of the making of Death Stranding. The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, so there are impressions online if you're interested. Axios didn't seem to enjoy the documentary calling it a missed opportunity, and saying that many of the important aspects of Kojima's life were left out, specifically, there were very few details about Kojima's split with Konami which is a missed opportunity, as that whole series of events is still shrouded in mystery.

If you enjoy getting behind-the-scenes looks at the video game industry and enjoy documentaries, make sure to check out Power On, a six-part documentary detailing the history of Xbox, or Double Fine PsychOdyssey which covers 7 years of Double Fine's history as the developers work and live their lives.

Are you excited about Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds? Are you planning on watching it when it releases? What other video game creators do you think deserve a documentary? Let us know in the comments.