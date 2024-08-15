The team behind Let's Build a Zoo puts you in the developer's seat with an all-new management sim for Xbox and PC
Can you build an MMO and keep your studio afloat without embracing crunch culture?
What you need to know
- Springloaded, the developers behind indie management sim Let's Build a Zoo, have announced the next game currently in development.
- Let's Build a Dungeon features the same charming pixel art as Let's Build a Zoo, putting players in control of their own game developer studio who are working through building an MMORPG.
- Additional information about Let's Build a Dungeon will be part of Xbox's live stream at Gamescom on August 21.
Do you think game development is easy? Are you one of those people who believe you could do a better job than the teams behind popular games? Well, indie studio Springloaded—best known for the adorable but morally gray Let's Build a Zoo—would like to invite you to try your hand at a development cycle. The team's newly announced management simulator, Let's Build a Dungeon, puts players in the hot seat as they work to run their own studio and make a virtual MMORPG worthy of the masses.
Positive reviews and a happy player base aren't enough to pay the bills of a fledgling game studio developing an MMORPG. Players have to keep the investors happy, too, which may lead to making some morally gray, questionably ethical decisions about whom to hire or who to fire. They also have to negotiate tough conversations with the investors that control the strings to your studio's pocketbook. Can you keep shareholders, staff, players, and your publisher all happy without relying on questionable tricks? Or will you embrace crunch culture to meet deadlines?
More dungeon details are on the horizon
Let's Build a Dungeon is being developed for Xbox and PC by Springloaded in partnership with Kowloon Nights. Kowloon Nights is an indie game fund that has helped recognizable indie titles like Spiritfarer, Sea of Stars, and Another Crab's Treasure find funding at a time when indie publishing is at its most difficult.
Springloaded was founded in 2012 by industry veteran James Barnard, and the studio's development team leaned in on their 12 years of game development experience to craft the challenges in Let's Build a Dungeon. An official release date for Let's Build a Dungeon has not yet been announced, but Springloaded did announce that players could look forward to more detailed information about the game during the Xbox live stream from Gamescom on August 21. Those players in attendance of Gamescom can also try out a playable demo at the Xbox booth.
