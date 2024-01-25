Microsoft cancels Blizzard's survival game amid layoffs, shifts developers to "one of several promising new projects"

Back in 2022, Blizzard Entertainment revealed it was developing a survival game set in an entirely new universe, making it the first original property from the developer since Overwatch's release in 2016. This morning, though, it's reportedly been cancelled by Microsoft amid 1,900 layoffs at its gaming division.

According to a letter to employees seen by The Verge, Xbox's president of Game Content and Studios Matt Booty announced the news. In the note, he mentioned that Microsoft — which completed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October — is "shifting some of the people working on it" to future Blizzard projects.

"Today’s actions affect multiple teams within Blizzard, including development teams, shared service organizations and corporate functions,” Booty said. “As part of this focus, Blizzard is ending development on its survival game project and will be shifting some of the people working on it to one of several promising new projects Blizzard has in the early stages of development.”

Notably, Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra is stepping down and departing the company. Its chief design officer and founder, Allen Adham, is leaving as well. Reportedly, Microsoft is expected to announce a new Blizzard president next week.

Very little was known about Blizzard's nameless survival game (rumored to be called "Odyssey"), as all we saw of it was a few pieces of concept art. Even so, it was Blizzard's first publicly revealed new property since Overwatch.

Developing...