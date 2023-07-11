Monster Hunter is coming to Exoprimal

What you need to know

Today, Capcom hosted a brand new Exoprimal Showcase.

The 10-minute presentation detailed what to expect from the game at launch and announced an exciting Monster Hunter collaboration.

Exoprimal is launching day one in Xbox Game Pass on July 14, 2023.

Exoprimal continues to be one of Capcom’s most fascinating new IPs. The chaotic PvPvE action game combines the class-based archetypes of Overwatch with the swarm-driven combat of Earth Defense Force. While the elevator pitch of killing thousands of dinosaurs with friends is easy enough to understand, Capcom delivered a fresh Exoprimal Showcase designed to demonstrate what’s coming beyond the impending launch.

After previously announcing a collaboration with Street Fighter 6 that showcased mecha-Ryu and mecha-Guile heading into the wargames sometime in October 2023, today, game director Takuro Hiraoka announced that Monster Hunter will also be making its way to Exoprimal in early 2024. We don’t know precisely what this Capcom Collaboration entails. Still, it’s hard to imagine we won’t see a Rathalos or similar-sized beast from the Monster Hunter series make an appearance in Exoprimal.

In addition to seasonal roadmap plans that include Alpha exosuit variants and intimidating new threats, Capcom also confirmed that players can opt into PvP or PvE-focused matchmaking for Final Missions based on the community’s feedback during the betas. For players who prefer the speedy, uninterrupted slaughter of raptors and triceratops, this is a greatly welcomed change in Exoprimal. And if you don’t have a preference, players who select “random” matchmaking will receive a nice XP boost.

The positive reception of the open betas and increasing interest from action game fans is positioning Exoprimal as an exciting Summer video game release. Combine that with a day one launch into Xbox Game Pass on July 14, 2023, and you’ve got all the makings of a flashy multiplayer Capcom hit.