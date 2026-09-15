Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance takes cues from Onimusha to turn the Longsword into an unstoppable monster in the final weapons showcase trailer
New counter moves, Offset dash attacks, and never-ending combos turn the already mighty Longsword into the most overpowered in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance
After two weeks, we've reached the end of Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance's weapon showcase series, and it's closing out with a new trailer for the Longsword.
Ever since Monster Hunter World, the Longsword has been one of the most popular and dominant weapon types in Monster Hunter games for its insane damage output and various counter moves that make fighting bosses a cakewalk.
In Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, the Longsword is getting even crazier thanks to the new Boost Bracer, granting it a plethora of new moves, speed buffs, and more.
First of all, Longsword has a new Boost Driver attack that sheathes the weapon and lets you move about before unleashing an offset counterattack that can be followed by a literal, gut-wrenching slash attack when successfully toppling an attacking monster.
While Boost Gauge is active, the Longsword gets access to new combo attacks so quickly they're on par with Dual Blade attacks; you get a new combo ender where you dash back and forth in the blink of an eye to slice monsters, and you get access to the Sacred Sheath Stance from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that lets you pull off chargeable heavy attacks.
Additionally, while activating the Boost Gauge, the Longsword's Foresight Slash counter now deals additional damage.
Now we wait for the Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance Tokyo Game Show 2026 showcase
While I am slightly annoyed at Capcom's blatant favoritism in making Longsword, objectively, the best weapon type for the third Monster Hunter game in a row, I do like the more aggressive attacks and faster combos it's getting in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, as they feel like they were ripped straight out of Onimusha: Way of the Sword.
Plus, these changes look like they're trying to make Longsword lean into a more berserker playstyle, which I prefer over its old, defensive playstyle of waiting for monsters to attack and countering them, as I'm getting burnt out on parry mechanics in games lately.
That being said, out of the newly improved weapons, I'll be maining Gunlance again in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance because the changes it's receiving are cool and LONG overdue.
Though I'll also dabble in Sword & Shield, Hunting Horn, Hammer, and Dual Blades when Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance launches in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
However, for all we know, Capcom could be hiding some new mechanics and secret balance changes for each weapon type not shown in these trailers. Will players discover these potential secret changes for each weapon type when they play Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance's first playable demo at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2026?
Tune in this week to find out when Tokyo Game Show 2026 commences on Thursday, September 17, 2026.
Venture into Forbidden Lands to discover uncharted lands and hunt giant monsters alongside your friends in online co-op to protect nature and mankind in Monster Hunter Wilds.
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Empower your weapons with the new Boost Bracer, explore a mysterious land floating in the sky, and hunt down ancient Elder Dragons in Monster Hunter Wilds' epic DLC expansion, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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