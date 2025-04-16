New Runescape game hits number one on Steam

Get ready to become a woodcutting pro all over again.

From seemingly out of nowhere, a new game has taken Steam by storm on this otherwise typical Tuesday. Runescape creators Jagex have dropped a brand new game on Steam that had no official release date until it suddenly did.

Runescape: Dragonwilds is a new hit Runescape creation that forgoes the classical style of Old School Runescape and enters the realm of third-person perspective. Rather than an MMO, Jagex has instead taken on the ever-growing and popular survival genre.

There be dragons! (Image credit: Jagex)

As seen in the launch trailer, adventurers have set out from Port Sarim, a seaport set in Asgarnia, seeking the legendary forgotten realm of Ashenfall. You can take control of these characters as either a solo risk-taker or cooperatively with up to three other friends.

The classic idea of grinding is home to Runescape players, and Dragonwilds promises that feeling mixed with an explorative survival-style world. Prepare potions, craft gear, and level up to overcome the ever-growing shadow of dragons encroaching.

Forget the old one tree at a time methods. It's time to industrialize with magic. (Image credit: Jagex)

In a unique take on resource mining, Dragonwilds also boasts a multi-node gathering technique for resources. Chop down multiple trees via the throw of a magical axe, or mine ore veins via the snap of your fingertips through the use of wild, transformative magic.

Runescape: Dragonwilds looks fantastic. Last year, I became enchanted by a game called Enshrouded, and since then, I've been looking for something with a bit more focus on questing but also attempted to capture that same cooperative magic.

Playing with friends looks like it will be an absolute blast. (Image credit: Jagex)

So far, Dragonwilds looks to be that. Once I'm done covering another yet-to-be-named project, I'll be eagerly diving into the world I've called home for over 20 years. Runescape, no matter the genre, can't keep me away.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Are you excited about Runescape: Dragonwilds? Let us know below or on social media. I'm curious what experiences players have had if they've already tried it.