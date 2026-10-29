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Slitherine Ltd. is celebrating Games Workshop's upcoming Warhammer Day event by announcing all kinds of new updates for its turn-based strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector.

First off, it will receive Xbox Play Anywhere support on October 29, 2026 (which is today), along with a free 5-Year Anniversary update that will add a new Skirmish map, expanded T’au and Ultramarine weapon options, and major balance changes to the Tyranid faction.

The Ultramarines leading the charge against the forces of Chaos. (Image credit: Slitherine Ltd.)

Additionally, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will be receiving a new story campaign on December 14, 2026, titled "Courage & Catastrophe", which will add 13 missions that take place on the mining world of Foran Prime. This update will also add three units for a new playable faction that's yet to be revealed.

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With Xbox Play Anywhere, I think it's time I revisited this gem of a Warhammer 40K game

Blood Angels fighting back the Tyranids. (Image credit: Windows Central [Alex Cope] | Slitherine Ltd.)

I reviewed Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector when it first launched in 2021 on PC and found it to be a delightful game with addictive turn-based tactical gameplay, a sweet photo mode, wide customization options, and a meaty single-player campaign despite only having two playable factions (Blood Angel Space Marines and Tyranids) at launch.

Five years later, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector has expanded greatly on its solid foundation with tons of new game modes, playable factions, balance changes, a campaign editor, and now Xbox Play Anywhere.

With Xbox Play Anywhere, I can now play Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector on any compatible platform within the Xbox ecosystem (both console and PC), carry over my progression on multiple platforms, and secure a digital license to play the Windows PC version for free just by buying the Xbox version, and vice versa.

With all these updates, I think it's time I replayed Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector to see how much it's improved since I played it. It and Warhammer Survivors will certainly make good time killers as I wait for Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy and the final DLC expansion of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

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