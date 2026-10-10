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Just a week after releasing a cinematic trailer of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV's Space Marines, Deep Silvers has uploaded a new gameplay trailer showing this iconic playable faction in action.

Unlike past Dawn of War games, which primarily featured the Blood Raven Space Marines, this time the Space Marines playable faction will be split into two sub-factions: the Blood Ravens and the Dark Angels.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV – Space Marines Faction Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Space Marines faction features a wide variety of units to command in battle.

These include Intercessor Squads that shoot enemies at a distance, Assault Intercessor Squads that charge directly into the front lines with chainswords and jetpacks, Infiltrator Squads to sneak up behind enemy lines to snipe key targets, Bladeguard Veterans to draw enemy ire and protect squishier allies, Eradicator Squads to blast buildings and vehicles with heavy artillery, and Terminator Squads to destroy the heaviest enemy units while wearing impenetrable armor.

As for vehicles, Space Marines can ride Outrider motorcycles to perform hit-and-run tactics, ride in Drop Pods when reinforcements are needed, or mow down enemy squads using plasma-firing Repulsor Executioner tanks and heavily armed mechanical monstrosities known as Redemptor Dreadnaughts.

Each sub faction of the Space Marines faction have two unique commander units to lead the infantry in battle. The Blood Ravens get a stealthly marksman named Captain Cyrus and an Warp-conjuring Librarian called Jonah Orian, while the Dark Angels get a Terminator-clad master named Astoran and motorcyle-riding Chaplin named Ezrael.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Battlefield Report – 2v2 Team Domination - YouTube Watch On

To close things out, Space Marines get access to uniques they can build on top of Control Points to protect their resources, summon fortified strongholds from orbit to summon more units, and order Thunderhawk ships to commence bombing runs on enemies via limited-use Strategems.

Overall, this gameplay trailer shows that the Space Marine faction has a wide variety of powerful units suited for offensive and defensive strategies while being simple enough for newcomers to learn how to play and having new tricks for veterans to play with.

This is great for me, as I haven't played a real-time strategy game in decades, so the Space Marines will serve as an excellent way to relearn how to play when Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV launches on December 3, 2026, on PC.

Do note that if you purchase Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV's Commander Edition, you will gain 3 days of early access starting November 30, 2026.

Beware the alien, the mutant, the heretic Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV: $49.99 at store.steampowered.com

Take control of the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, or Adeptus Mechanicus factions and wage a bloody war for domination in epic single-player campaigns or chaotic multiplayer modes in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV.

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