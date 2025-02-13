Avowed already supports NVIDIA DLSS 4 features at launch, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle adding support next week

Obsidian Entertainment's latest role-playing game Avowed supports DLSS 4 features at launch, NVIDIA confirmed on Thursday. The fantastical adventure will allow players to use Multi Frame Generation and other DLSS features right from the start when it begins early access. Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws also supports DLSS 4 now, thanks to a new update enabling the feature set for Ubisoft and Massive's Star Wars adventure.

Another Xbox first-party game will be joining in the fun soon. Bethesda Softworks and NVIDIA confirmed that MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is getting DLSS 4 support in a patch next week. This patch will be part of the third big update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and will also include a number of bug fixes for the game based on issues that players have reported since its launch back in December 2024.

Multi Frame Generation is exclusive to the new 50-series GPUs

While DLSS 4 is available across NVIDIA's entire lineup of ray-tracing capable graphics cards, Multi-Frame Generation is only available for anyone that picks up one of the new 50-series cards. Stock for the 5080 and 5090 hasn't been great so far, meaning not many players will be able to use this bleeding-edge technology right away.

Fortunately, this feature is only necessary for players who want to push truly wild framerates like 240 FPS with every setting in a game dialed to max, including high-end ray tracing like Indiana Jones' path tracing option. If you're content with merely enjoying Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at 120 FPS, regular frame generation will be sufficient for your needs.

If you still haven't played MachineGames' latest yet, read my review of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, where I praised it as a fun adventure with immersive sim elements, as well as being a game that "can sit next to the original trilogy with pride."

Meanwhile, Avowed is almost here, with early access for the Premium Edition and Premium Upgrade owns kicking off later today. My colleague Zachary Boddy writes in their review that "A varied combat system, gorgeous visuals, and an interesting story all help make Avowed one of the most fun RPGs I've played in a long while."

The standard edition of Avowed is slated to launch on Feb. 18, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.