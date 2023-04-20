Get ready to game like never before: Razer's Viper Mini Signature Edition will feature eye-watering 8K HyperPolling

What you need to know

Razer’s top-tier $279 gaming mouse, dubbed the Viper Mini Signature Edition, is getting another drop on April 21 at 9 AM PT (noon ET).

The gaming company also announced that the mouse is getting 8,000 Hz polling – up from 4,000 – via a software update soon.

The Viper Mini Signature Edition is unlike any mouse on the market, weighing just 49 grams and featuring a magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis.

If you’re a serious gamer, buy the best gaming mouse. But if you’re a serious gamer and have a lot of extra money, you get the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition.

But you can’t just buy this mouse anytime you want, either. So instead, Razer creates them in small batches simply because it is so expensive and challenging to manufacture (more on that coming in a separate interview with Razer).

Luckily, if you want one, you can order one tomorrow, April 21, at 9 AM PT (noon ET), as the company is doing another ‘drop’ of the Viper Mini Signature Edition. Considering previous drops have sold out quickly, you’ll probably want to be logged into your Razer account and have your payment ready to snap one up.

I reviewed the Viper Mini Signature Edition when it came out, and I’m not kidding when I say there’s nothing else like it. Its design is absurd, beautiful, and utterly unique since it has a magnesium alloy exoskeleton for its chassis. It also features Razer’s uppermost-tier features like a 30K sensor, Optical Gen-3 switches, and bonuses like Corning Gorilla Glass 3 mouse feet (for the smoothest motion).

Razer's $279 Viper Mini Signature Edition weighs only 49 grams. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Viper SE specifications Form factor Right-handed Connectivity Wireless: Razer HyperSpeed Row 2 - Cell 0 Wired: Speedflex Charging Cable (Type-C) Battery life Up to 60 hours Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Max sensitivity 30,000 DPI Max speed 750 IPS Max acceleration 70 G Programmable buttons 5 Switch type Optical Gen-3 Mouse feet PTFE or Glass

Not to mention it’s the lightest mouse the company has ever produced at just 49 grams (Razer’s 2022 Viper V2 Pro is 58 grams).

The mouse even features Razer’s 4,000 Hz HyperPolling, which, to put it into context, is 4x as high as other gaming mice. The faster the mouse polls the computer it increases the smoothness and responsiveness of your mouse.

Basically, 4K HyperPolling significantly reduces input lag.

Razer, however, is not content with just 4K HyperPolling, so a forthcoming firmware update will up that number to 8,000 Hz.

Razer, however, is not content with just 4K HyperPolling, so a forthcoming firmware update (opens in new tab) will up that number to 8,000 Hz. Granted, you’ll need a powerful CPU to handle that, as the faster a mouse polls, the more CPU cycles are required (and it could negatively affect CPU-intensive games).

But going to 8,000 Hz is just ridiculous and is an industry first.

For $279, Razer only gives the best, and 8K HyperPolling is one of those bonuses that the company never even promised. So that’s pretty awesome if you ask me.