September 2022 NPD: FIFA 23 takes the top spot for the month

What you need to know

The NPD Group shared the sales results for September 2022 across the U.S.

FIFA 23 was the best-selling game of the month, while Madden NFL 23 fell to second place.

The PS5 was the best-selling console in units sold and dollar sales, while Xbox Series X|S was second in dollar sales.

The latest sales information for the gaming industry are in, with details on September 2022 NPD results on games and hardware sold across the U.S.

As shared by NPD executive director Mat Piscatella, FIFA 23 from Electronic Arts was the best-selling game of the month. Madden NFL 23, which was the best-seller in August 2022, fell to second place. NBA 2K23, Splatoon 3, and The Last of Us Part 1 rounded out the top five.

For gaming hardware, the PS5 took the lead spot in dollar sales and units sold. The Xbox Series X|S were second in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was second in units sold. All this rounded out to $4.1 billion in sales for the month across hardware and software, with PlayStation and Xbox hardware seeing "double-digit" percentage growth year-over-year.



You can find the list of best-selling games for the month below. Remember, NPD tracks dollar sales, not units sold, and so some publishers like Nintendo don't provide digital sales information.

September 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

1. FIFA 23

2. Madden NFL 23

3. NBA 2K23*

4. Splatoon 3*

5. The Last of Us Part 1

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

7. Saints Row (2022)

8. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle

9. Elden Ring

10. Mario Kart 8*

11. Minecraft

12. Marvel's Spider-Man

13. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

15. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

16. Horizon Forbidden West

17. Call of Duty: Vanguard

18. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

19. MLB The Show 22**

20. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far

1. Elden Ring

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3. Madden NFL 23

4. Pokémon Legends Arceus*

5. Horizon Forbidden West

6. MLB The Show 22**

7. Call of Duty: Vanguard

8. Gran Turismo 7

9. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

10. Mario Kart 8*

11. FIFA 23

12. Minecraft

13. Nintendo Switch Sports*

14. Madden NFL 22

15. Saints Row (2022)

16. FIFA 22

17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

18. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

19. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

20. Monster Hunter: Rise

*Denotes digital sales not being included

**Denotes digital sales not being included on Xbox and Nintendo Switch