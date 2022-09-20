August 2022 NPD: Madden NFL 23 tops the charts

What you need to know

The NPD Group shared results for August 2022, detailing hardware and software sales across the U.S. for the month.

Madden NFL 23 was the best-selling game of the month, while Saints Row was the second best-selling game.

The PS5 was the best-selling console in units sold and dollar sales.

There's a new month's data to go over, with the NPD results for the month of August 2022 providing a look at hardware and software sales across the U.S.

As shared by NPD executive director Mat Piscatella (opens in new tab), video game hardware sales increased year-over-year, with the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles benefitting from increased supply compared to the same point back in 2021. Both console platforms are selling better than they did in 2021, with the PS5 taking the lead in units sold and dollar sales for the month.

As for games, Madden NFL 23 took the lead spot and instantly became the fifth best-selling game of the year in the U.S. Madden NFL 23 is followed by the Saint's Row from Deep Silver and Volition. Marvel's Spider-Man shot back up to third place due to its PC launch, while FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's Elden Ring is holding strong at fourth place.

You can find the list of best-selling games for the month below. As always, remember that NPD tracks dollar sales, not units sold, and that some publishers don't provide digital data.

August 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

1. Madden NFL 23

2. Saint's Row

3. Marvel's Spider-Man

4. Elden Ring

5. Multiversus

6. Mario Kart 8*

7. Minecraft

8. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

9. MLB The Show 22**

10. Xenoblade Chronicles 3*

11. Digimon Survive

12. Horizon Forbidden West

13. Call of Duty: Vanguard

14. Far Cry 6

15. Soul Hackers 2

16. Super Smash Bros. Utimate*

17. Gran Turismo 7

18. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

20. Pokémon Legends Arceus*

2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far

1. Elden Ring

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3. Pokémon Legends Arceus*

4. Horizon Forbidden West

5. Madden NFL 23

6. MLB The Show 22**

7. Call of Duty: Vanguard

8. Gran Turismo 7

9. Kirby and the Forgotten Land*

10. Mario Kart 8*

11. Minecraft

12. Madden NFL 22

13. Nintendo Switch Sports*

14. FIFA 22

15. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

17. Monster Hunter Rise

18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

19. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

20. Mario Party Superstars*

*Denotes digital sales not being included

**Denotes digital sales not being included on Xbox and Nintendo Switch