Where has this thing been all my life?

In an unusual turn of events, almost all of my time in Call of Duty of late has been in Warzone rather than Black Ops 6. I've played a little multiplayer, but I've mostly been on the battle royale side, which is most unlike me.

Part of it is down to the return of Verdansk, though even then, I've spent more time on the Rebirth Island Resurgence map in the past couple of weeks. The bigger part is that I've finally started to figure it out.

How to play the maps, how not to get rinsed as soon as I see another player, and how to set up my loadout so it actually works for my play style. And in that case, a big part of it is switching to the Volzhskiy Reflex optic.

I've seen a number of streamers using this on Warzone, but I always steered towards something with a higher magnification. But it took only a few games to see the light.

This is the optic to use in Warzone.

Crystal clear and makes aiming a doddle

I'd passed this off as only good for multiplayer, but I was wrong. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Generally speaking, in Call of Duty, I'm an AR player. I don't have the speed (or the skills) for close quarters combat, especially in Warzone. So I try and play a bit further out whenever possible.

As such, when I've tried to play Warzone in the past, I've steered towards optics with at least 2x magnification. Higher magnification, longer distance, less danger. But it didn't really work.

The Volzhskiy Reflex solves the problem. The frame is minimal, and the view through it is crystal clear. And large. The magnification is minimal, but it's excellent for lining up your targets, while keeping your peripheral vision fairly wide.

It doesn't really enlarge anything, but it's crystal clear, recoil free view is so good at lining up your shots. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Paired with a simple dot sight (I prefer the blue one from Warzone) you can absolutely beam with this thing. The dot is so small that it doesn't add any unnecessary visual clutter.

It's like using a scalpel compared to some of the huge red dots, crosshairs, or other ridiculous reticles you can use in this game.

The end result is a clear view of your targets, whether stationary or you're tracking them. Because you have a fairly large view down the scope, it's really easy to move with them.

If you pair it with a specific perk, as well, it really juices up.

Add Tracker to make targets even easier to, well, track

The Tracker perk paired with the Volzhskiy Reflex is *chef's kiss*. (Image credit: Windows Central)

What really juiced up my Warzone game was pairing the Volzhskiy Reflex with the Tracker perk.

With this in your loadout, when you inflict damage on an enemy, their entire body will be highlighted. Down the big, clear sight you have with the Volzhskiy Reflex, it's absolutely unstoppable.

Warzone, especially Resurgence, being the fast-paced experience it is, I haven't found anything that I, personally, have been able to aim onto moving targets as with this combination.

I genuinely mean it when I say that this one optic (and perhaps the perk, but mostly the optic) has changed Warzone for me. I'm getting more eliminations, because I can see what I'm aiming at with minimal visual distractions.

If you're in a bit of a rut with your own Warzone loadout, give it a try. I really think you'll be happy with it.