STALKER 2 gets a post-apocalyptic collaboration with The Division 2 and I know I'll be buying it

STALKER 2 is imminent, and in a surprising, but also not too surprising, collaboration with Ubisoft, The Division 2 will be getting some themed cosmetics.

The apparel bundle will be available from November 19, and it looks like it'll be a premium item, aka, you'll need to buy it.

STALKER 2 is launching on PC and Console, including Game Pass, from the following day.

STALKER 2 is almost here after more than a decade and a troubled production time through no fault of the developers. The game is set to launch on November 20 on console and PC, including in Xbox Game Pass, but the day before, another post-apocalyptic title is getting in on the hype.

Ubisoft's The Division 2, a game which I absolutely adore, has announced a collaboration with STALKER 2 for some in-game goodies.

Unlike much of the apparel available in The Division 2, this one it seems will be a premium only affair, aka, you'll have to buy it. But come on, it's the perfect look to be hitting the streets of New York City and Washington D.C. in, right?

While the nature of the disaster-riddled world in which each game is set differs drastically, they're both pretty terrible for those inside them. Be it a nuclear exclusion zone or a devastating virus, both of these game worlds are packed with troubles.

The fact STALKER 2 even exists to launch this year, given everything that has happened in GSC Game World's home country of Ukraine, is testament to them. The hype is real, and even though I've never played the franchise before, I'm looking forward to it. And I'll definitely be buying these threads in The Division 2 on November 19.

