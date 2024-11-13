STALKER 2 gets a post-apocalyptic collaboration with The Division 2 and I know I'll be buying it
In celebration of the long-awaited sequel, players of The Division 2 will be able to dress up like a Stalker.
What you need to know
- STALKER 2 is imminent, and in a surprising, but also not too surprising, collaboration with Ubisoft, The Division 2 will be getting some themed cosmetics.
- The apparel bundle will be available from November 19, and it looks like it'll be a premium item, aka, you'll need to buy it.
- STALKER 2 is launching on PC and Console, including Game Pass, from the following day.
STALKER 2 is almost here after more than a decade and a troubled production time through no fault of the developers. The game is set to launch on November 20 on console and PC, including in Xbox Game Pass, but the day before, another post-apocalyptic title is getting in on the hype.
Ubisoft's The Division 2, a game which I absolutely adore, has announced a collaboration with STALKER 2 for some in-game goodies.
More: STALKER 2 release date: Preloads, launch time, and when it comes out on Xbox and PC
A post shared by Tom Clancy's The Division (@thedivisiongame)
A photo posted by on
Unlike much of the apparel available in The Division 2, this one it seems will be a premium only affair, aka, you'll have to buy it. But come on, it's the perfect look to be hitting the streets of New York City and Washington D.C. in, right?
While the nature of the disaster-riddled world in which each game is set differs drastically, they're both pretty terrible for those inside them. Be it a nuclear exclusion zone or a devastating virus, both of these game worlds are packed with troubles.
The fact STALKER 2 even exists to launch this year, given everything that has happened in GSC Game World's home country of Ukraine, is testament to them. The hype is real, and even though I've never played the franchise before, I'm looking forward to it. And I'll definitely be buying these threads in The Division 2 on November 19.
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl | $58.49 at CDKeys (Steam, PC)
The wait for STALKER 2 has been a long one, but at long last, it's finally almost here — and you can preorder the highly anticipated survival horror shooter now. Full of dangerous mutants, ruthless bounty hunters, supernatural phenomena, and unimaginable treasures, The Zone is the perfect sandbox for a tough, but rewarding open-world adventure. Who will you be within its borders?
Xbox: Amazon (Physical) | Game Legends (Limited Edition, Physical)
PC: GOG (Digital) | Game Legends (Physical)
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $849.99 at Best Buy (Save $500!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 💻HP Victus 15.6-inch (Radeon 6550M) | $429.99 at Best Buy (Save $370!)
- 📺LG OLED Curved Ultrawide (32-inches) | $892.74 at Amazon (Save $607!)
- 💻Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070) | $1,999.99 at Best Buy (Save $700!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💻Dell G16 Laptop (RTX 4060) | $1,199.99 at Best Buy (Save $400!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $250!)
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine