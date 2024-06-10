The first DLC for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been announced during Ubisoft Forward

What you need to know

Ubisoft showcased the first DLC coming to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora during the June Ubisoft Forward event.

The DLC, titled The Sky Breaker Story Pack will launch on July 16.

The immersive, open world adventure game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora from Ubisoft is set to get the first DLC pack on July 16. The DLC content trailer was part of the Ubisoft Forward showcase today. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was developed by Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment studio and is a first-person action game where players take on the role of a Na'vi orphan raised in a research facility. The playable character awakens sixteen years later to find the facility abandoned before joining Na'vi resistance fighters.

The trailer for The Sky Breaker Story Pack picks up at the end of the main story for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The Na'vi can be seen joyously celebrating the end of the battle, with the Na'vi participating in games just before a flaming aircraft crashes from the sky. Players will once again need to unite the clans of the Na'vi to face the RDA, this time traveling to the previously undiscovered Upper Plains and experiencing the all-new Prism Fields, Feathered Grasslands, Stone Rapids, and more.

The DLC will introduce new enemy archetypes, RDA lieutenants, and new Legendary rarity loot with the ability to progress up to rank 25. Rank 25 will also come with new ways to spend those fresh skill points. Players can get their hands on the Sky Breaker Story on July 16. Those who own the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora season pass will have access to the DLC at launch, as well as the a second story pack, Secrets of the Spires, along with a bonus quest and cosmetics.

New subscribers can sign up for Ubisoft + Premium to get four months free to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the upcoming Sky Breaker story DLC at launch. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has recently received title updates including a Quality mode for Xbox Series X with a locked frame rate of 40 FPS, adjusted combat difficulty, and XeSS Super Sampling on PC.