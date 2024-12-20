The next CODMas event is live in Black Ops 6, and its brought Stakeout 24/7 back for the festivities

Call of Duty's Merry Mayhem event has ended, but that doesn't mean the holiday festivities are over. CODMas continues with a new two-week event, Archie's Festival Frenzy, starting today. In addition to the latest event, complete with new rewards and a fresh new sniper rifle for your arsenal, the popular Stakeout 24/7 playlist also returns.

Players can collect Jolly Archies during the Festival Frenzy event, then exchange those for in-game rewards such as calling cards and emblems. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Stakeout 24/7 has become a fan-favorite playlist option due to its fast pace and chaotic gameplay. Only the Strike map, Stakeout, is available in the playlist while game modes rotate between Domination, Kill Confirmed, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Kill Order. Because Stakeout is a Strike map, it does not allow players to call in score streaks. The map is incredibly small, taking place between two apartments, with the only exterior hall being a balcony on one side of the map.

Call of Duty has a history of rotating playlist availability to keep gameplay fresh, but the continuous removal of popular playlists has many begging Treyarch to make Stakeout 24/7 a playlist staple. Until then, we can just enjoy it while it lasts. Stakeout 24/7 is available on both Core and Hardcore playlists.

Players may have found they already had enough points to unlock all items on the event reward screen. (Image credit: Windows Central)

With all those kills players will be stacking up on Stakeout, they can also collect Jolly Archies, which can be exchanged for in-game rewards via the event tab. Players can unlock new calling cards, loading screens, emblems, double XP tokens, and even a Gobblegum bundle for Zombies mode. Unlocking all rewards for the event also unlocks the AMR Mod 4 sniper rifle.

Interestingly enough, not all players are going to need the two weeks the event runs to unlock all rewards. Some players, like myself, have discovered that they have enough Jolly Archies on their Activision Account to unlock all event items, including the new sniper rifle, without having even played a single match. Treyarch nor anybody else on the Call of Duty team have acknowledged the excessive Jolly Archie stash, nor are there any plans to add more items for players to unlock for the event's duration.

Call of Duty's recent Merry Mayhem event was hit with substantial backlash from the player base for relying heavily on AI images for calling card, loading screens, and other in-game rewards. Treyarch appears to have relied on image art for Nuketown paired with its own internally designed Archie Atom character for the Archie Festival Frenzy event.

Holiday Festivities Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6 - YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 patch notes for Dec. 19

In addition to the launch of Stakeout 24/7 and the Archie Festival Frenzy holiday event, the following changes were released in patch notes for today's update to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors