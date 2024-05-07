These are the franchises being affected by the latest studio closures at Microsoft

What you need to know

Microsoft has closed three studios: Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games, and Tango Gameworks.

Roundhouse Studios is being folded into ZeniMax Online Studios while some members of Arkane Austin are being reassigned.

This affects franchises such as Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within, Prey, and more.

The recent layoffs at Microsoft have sent shockwaves through the gaming community. The closure of Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games, and Tango Gameworks, all in the name of prioritizing 'high-impact titles,' has left us at Windows Central and many others reeling. Our thoughts are with every member affected by this heart-wrenching news.

These studios have been the creative powerhouses behind some of the most memorable gaming experiences, from Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within to Arkane Austin's Prey. The question on everyone's mind is, what does this mean for the future of these beloved franchises? To shed some light on this, I'll be delving into the games that have been directly impacted by these layoffs.

Tango Gameworks

The Evil Within

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Hi-Fi RUSH

Arkane Austin

Prey (2017)

Redfall

Roundhouse Studios

Redfall (support)

Unannounced Project

Alpha Dog Games

Mighty Doom

Games unaffected (Arkane Lyon)

Dishonored

Marvel's Blade

Deathloop

A lot of epic franchises are potentially buried due to these closures, but IPs like Dishonored, Deathloop, and the upcoming Marvel's Blade game should all be safe under Arkane Lyon. At least, they should be safe for now. The door has been opened, so who knows what Microsoft could decide to do in the future.

If you've made it this far, I want to speak a little more candidly. Microsoft, what kind of message does this send your development teams underneath you? In an era where you said you "couldn't be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered," only to close them down a year later after forcing them to port the title to PlayStation, what are you doing? Are you allergic to its critical success?

Hi-Fi RUSH was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn't be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release.April 21, 2023

What is your goal? It's clearly marked by the dollar signs, but just after stating your quarterly revenue reached a staggering $61.9 billion, no one is going to come up to bat for you. Do I need to link articles like Don't Buy Things You Can't Afford?

Of all these studios, we get that Redfall wasn't the success we all hoped for. However, closing a studio after they created a cult hit like Prey doesn't bode well for other teams under your umbrella. Instead, it signals that one bad game could end your entire studio. Even when you claim you don't want to " push against creative aspirations of our teams. I know a lot of people will say, 'Hey, you've got teams that know how to do one kind of game. Just force them to go do the one kind of game that they have a proven track record for.' I'm just not a believer in that, as developers should have the creative freedom to craft what they want. But how can a team risk being creative in an environment such as this?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) What constitutes success? (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Even when a team comes off the critically acclaimed success that is Hi-Fi RUSH, they're still not safe! What gives Microsoft? What is your metric for success? I hope this isn't part of your attempt to output Bethesda games at a greater pace. These aren't the sacrifices your fans want to see.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm obviously ranting, but I feel like something beyond criticism should be lofted at Microsoft right now. Fans who praised your efforts in acquiring gaming talent now feel scorned by the decisions you're making today. We don't want to see creative teams let go in an effort to grease your development pipeline. In fact, this makes me want to play your games less.