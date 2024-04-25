Microsoft rips passed earnings expectations with strong FY23 thanks to 'new era of AI transformation'

What you need to know

Microsoft just released its earnings report for FY24 Q3.

The tech giant saw increases in revenue, operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share.

AI played a major factor in Microsoft's success, according to company CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft just reported its earnings for FY24 Q3, which ended March 31, 2024. The quarter saw large increases in revenue (up 17%), operating income (up 23%), net income (up 20%), and diluted earnings per share (up 20%). The tech giant beat industry expectations in several key areas, including operating income and earnings per share.

Microsoft saw strong numbers across the board, thanks in large part to the growing demand for AI. "Microsoft Copilot and Copilot stack are orchestrating a new era of AI transformation, driving better business outcomes across every role and industry," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft highlighted the main takeaways of its most recent quarter:

Revenue was $61.9 billion and increased 17%

Operating income was $27.6 billion and increased 23%

Net income was $21.9 billion and increased 20%

Diluted earnings per share was $2.94 and increased 20%

The company's $12.5 billion in operating income exceeded industry expectations, which were $12.1 billion according to FactSet and as reported on by Forbes. Earnings per share also beat expectations by hitting $2.94 per share compared to the expected $2.82 per share.

Gaming revenue went up in the quarter 51% with that growth coming largely from the addition of Activision Blizzard revenue. Microsoft officially acquired Activision Blizzard after a drawn-out legal battle. With the deal finished, Microsoft's revenue from the most recent quarter is compared year-over-year with a quarter that did not include Activision Blizzard revenue.

AI everywhere

While many think of Microsoft Copilot when considering the company's AI efforts, the tech giant's cloud computing is at the heart of AI from several industry leaders. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

AI is one of the hottest topics in tech, so it's not surprising that a company with billions of dollars invested in AI would see strong financial results. Microsoft integrates AI into several of its services, but Microsoft earns a large portion of its revenue from cloud computing and powering services. As AI demand increases, so will Microsoft revenue. There are also knock-on effects from interest in AI rising, such as people looking to purchase new computers to be able to use the latest AI features.

This isn't the first time AI has driven Microsoft to beat expectations. The company recorded its strongest quarter ever in FY23 Q4, and AI drove much of that revenue.

Recent updates

Microsoft FY24 Q3: Business Highlights

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $19.6 billion and increased 12% (up 11% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 12% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 15%

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 4% and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers grew to 80.8 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 10% (up 9% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 19% (up 17% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 23% (up 22% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $26.7 billion and increased 21%, with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 24% driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 31%

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $15.6 billion and increased 17%, with the following business highlights: