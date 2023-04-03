This hidden Destiny 2 Gunsmith vendor mechanic will help you get god rolls

What you need to know

One of the most useful vendors in Destiny 2 is the Gunsmith, Banshee-44. Banshee sells five daily weapons and six weekly ones, making him an excellent source of potential god rolls.

Recently, players have begun to discover that the perks on these weapons refresh before they rotate out at daily and weekly reset times. This means that two versions of each weapon will be available before they're swapped for new guns.

The perks on the Gunsmith's daily weapons refresh at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET daily, while perks on the weekly ones change on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

While the majority of your weapons in Destiny 2 will come from activity completions and decoded engrams, you can also purchase some that have fixed rolls from a few of the game's vendor NPCs. Even though these characters only sell items from past seasons and the world loot pool, their rotation-based inventories are still worth checking out since many of these weapons perform excellently with the right perks.

The most useful weapon vendor in the game is Banshee-44, The Tower's Gunsmith located right next to the Courtyard landing zone. He sells five "Featured" daily weapons and six weekly ones, with his stock scheduled to rotate every daily reset (10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET) and weekly reset (Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET), respectively. This makes him an excellent source of potential god rolls for some of the best Destiny 2 weapons, and because of that, many check his inventory as soon as each daily and weekly reset hits. Recently, though, players have discovered a hidden and powerful mechanic with the Gunsmith that makes him even more valuable.

In addition to swapping his weapons after each daily and weekly reset, Banshee-44 also refreshes the perks on those weapons once at specific times before they get rotated out of his inventory. This means that there are two available rolls of each daily and weekly weapon he sells instead of just one, but since nothing in the game tells players that this perk refresh mechanic exists (it's probably a bug), most people are unaware of it and have probably missed out on some god rolls as a result.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

The perks on Banshee-44's daily weapons change at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET every day, while they refresh on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET for his weekly ones. Notably, this means that you only have a day after each Destiny 2 weekly reset to get the initial rolls of his weekly weapons before they're replaced by the second ones, so don't forget to browse Banshee's stock each Tuesday. As for daily weapons, make sure you check them both before and after the perk refresh time so you don't miss your chance at either of the rolls.

Even though I just learned about this secret mechanic today, I've already been able to take advantage of it to snag a PvE god roll on the Lodbrok-C Auto Rifle that I've wanted for a long time. When I checked Banshee's inventory on reset day earlier this week, he was selling the weapon with Fragile Focus/Target Lock. While this is a decent PvP roll, that's not what I was after, so I didn't pick it up. After discovering that he refreshes perks, though, I looked through his weekly weapons today and noticed his Lodbrok-C had a new roll: Fourth Time's The Charm/Target Lock, which is what most players consider to be the rifle's best PvE roll (if you want it, it's available to buy until April 4 at weekly reset time).

Admittedly, it's not a perfect 5/5 roll — it's missing the Stability masterwork and Ricochet Rounds trait that I'd prefer — but regardless, it's still the best one I've been able to get, and I wouldn't have even known it was available if I didn't catch wind of these strange perk refreshes. Make sure you take advantage of them moving forward, as you might come across amazing rolls like this one.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. In it, you'll take the fight to Emperor Calus, gain access to Strand subclasses and their unique abilities, and more.