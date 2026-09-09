I rebuilt my classic Xbox 360 avatar in this clever web-based generator, with outfits from "every collection Microsoft released"
360sona recreates classic Xbox avatars in your browser, reverse-engineered from authentic parts and props.
This web-based recreation of the iconic Xbox 360 avatar creator features tens of thousands of clothing and prop items from the original marketplace, and it's even more impressive when you learn that '360sona' was the project of a single person, Ezra Kruger. Shared across Reddit and YouTube, it also carefully denies any direct affiliation with Microsoft.
Built primarily with JavaScript and WebGL, 360sona.com is a "pixel-for-pixel" representation that lets you accurately rebuild your old-school Xbox avatar and even embed it into your personal website via an iframe. The whole project includes "every animation, every camera the console had, drawn the way the console drew them", and each part looks exactly how you remember.
"Well, bam, there it is"
I was enamored with the idea before I even opened it, as the first images took me on an instant nostalgia trip, and I love nostalgia trips. 360sona has everything I remembered, and I rebuilt my original avatar in minutes, including the Max Payne outfit I never removed back in the day. Armor from Halo, Gears of War, and Mass Effect is also here, all authentically rendered.
If I wanted to, I could even export my finished avatar as a .glb model, rigged and ready for inspection in free 3D software like Blender, with baked textures included. It's all built around a basic account system and, importantly, 360sona never asks for your email address. You only need a simple username and password (and you're given a one-time-use recovery code).
The branded elephant in the room is the absolutely gigantic collection of licensed content, including logos of major sports franchises, movies, and real-world clothing icons. Again, Kruger explains in 360sona's terms that you shouldn't expect to reuse absolutely anything exported from the project, stressing the intention of personal, non-commercial use.
Still, I can't shake the feeling that a potential DMCA takedown request could be looming, even though 360sona doesn't feature any on-page ads or other money-making schemes. At face value, this is a purely fan-driven hobby project that exists only to let long-serving Xbox fans spend some time reminiscing about the Xbox 360's heyday. That hasn't stopped mega-corpos in the past, though.
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Ben is a Senior Editor of Windows Central, covering PC gaming hardware, software, and everything connected to it. He's built more custom desktops than he can count, and has hands-on experience with some of the most exciting components and accessories for Windows PC and Xbox. A lifelong obsession with Microsoft's technology has led to broad expertise in laptops and in the cutting-edge processors that are pushing the industry forward.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.