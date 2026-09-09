360sona has all of the classic outfits and props that you remember.

This web-based recreation of the iconic Xbox 360 avatar creator features tens of thousands of clothing and prop items from the original marketplace, and it's even more impressive when you learn that '360sona' was the project of a single person, Ezra Kruger. Shared across Reddit and YouTube, it also carefully denies any direct affiliation with Microsoft.

21,425 items across every collection Microsoft released – 2,644 props and every one of them plays its animation. Ezra Kruger

Built primarily with JavaScript and WebGL, 360sona.com is a "pixel-for-pixel" representation that lets you accurately rebuild your old-school Xbox avatar and even embed it into your personal website via an iframe. The whole project includes "every animation, every camera the console had, drawn the way the console drew them", and each part looks exactly how you remember.

"Well, bam, there it is"

I was enamored with the idea before I even opened it, as the first images took me on an instant nostalgia trip, and I love nostalgia trips. 360sona has everything I remembered, and I rebuilt my original avatar in minutes, including the Max Payne outfit I never removed back in the day. Armor from Halo, Gears of War, and Mass Effect is also here, all authentically rendered.

If I wanted to, I could even export my finished avatar as a .glb model, rigged and ready for inspection in free 3D software like Blender, with baked textures included. It's all built around a basic account system and, importantly, 360sona never asks for your email address. You only need a simple username and password (and you're given a one-time-use recovery code).

Every item, texture, animation and piece of artwork in the catalogue was created by Microsoft Corporation and its partners and licensors. They are the rights holders. 360sona Terms

The branded elephant in the room is the absolutely gigantic collection of licensed content, including logos of major sports franchises, movies, and real-world clothing icons. Again, Kruger explains in 360sona's terms that you shouldn't expect to reuse absolutely anything exported from the project, stressing the intention of personal, non-commercial use.

Still, I can't shake the feeling that a potential DMCA takedown request could be looming, even though 360sona doesn't feature any on-page ads or other money-making schemes. At face value, this is a purely fan-driven hobby project that exists only to let long-serving Xbox fans spend some time reminiscing about the Xbox 360's heyday. That hasn't stopped mega-corpos in the past, though.

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