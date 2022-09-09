Concept artist reimagines Xbox 360 blades dashboard for Xbox Series X|S

What you need to know

Microsoft is currently taking feedback for suggestions to improve the current Xbox Series X|S user interface.

Concept artist Elliot Parker has created a conceptual version of the Xbox 360 "Blades" interface, but built for the Xbox Series X|S.

The design uses the "Blades" tabs that were iconic in the early days of the Xbox 360, but with a more open page view that allows players to see modern versions of game and app icons.

The user interface (UI) for a gaming console changes drastically over time, and has done so ever since online connectivity became an expectation instead of a bonus. One concept artist has created a "what-if" for how it would look if Microsoft revisited the original Xbox 360 UI for updating the Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Concept artist Elliot Parker created a rendition of the Xbox 360 "Blades" UI being used with the Xbox Series X|S. In this design, the individual "Blades" tabs function much like on the Xbox 360, allowing players to sort through Games, Apps, Settings, and more. Meanwhile, the actual page space looks more modern, with similar icon designs for apps and games. You can watch the full thing below:

While this is just a concept, it's certainly worth giving a watch, and brings to mind the question of whether such a drastic change could ever happen for the Xbox Series X|S UI.

Microsoft is currently requesting player feedback as the company works to revamp the Xbox Series X|S dashboard. Users in the Alpha Skip Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program are receiving access to the latest UI, which is being deemed the "New Xbox Home Experience."

While still using the tiles layout that has been present in some form for the past few iterations, the new UI features a permanent Microsoft Store button and search bar, making it easier for players to find new games to buy. The "Jump Back In" section, meanwhile, provides a list of recently-played game for players to easily access without searching through their list of games.