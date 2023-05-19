Halo Infinite Season 4 brings Infection game mode

What you need to know

Halo Infinite Season 4 is set to begin in June 2023.

Developer 343 Industries has confirmed that the long-anticipated Infection mode will be coming with the fourth season.

There will also be a new Career Progression System coming in Season 4.

While 343 Industries' latest entry in the Halo franchise didn't launch with some iconic modes, one widely-requested experience is finally on the way.

343 Industries shared on Friday that Halo Infinite will be getting Infection mode, a staple of the series that first originated in Halo 3, where it became a huge part of the online experience. Since then, it's been a part of every Halo game as a launch mode (though it was changed a bit for Halo 4 with a Flood theme) until Halo Infinite. Now, players in Halo Infinite will be able to enjoy Infection when Season 4 kicks off on June 20, 2023.

343 Industries also confirmed that a new Career Progression Mode will be coming, though there aren't a huge number of details available at this time.

While prior seasons of Halo Infinite extended on for several months as content was delayed, the team appears be staying on track going from Season 3 to Season 4, with the former season having kicked off back on March 7, 2023.

Windows Central's take

I obviously wish this had been present in Halo Infinite at or shortly after launch, but I'm glad it's finally here. I've had a huge amount of fun with Infection through the years, and I still remember playing that mode together with my friends and family whenever Double Experience Weekends would roll around in Halo 3.