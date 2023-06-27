Here's what PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan thinks of Starfield's Xbox exclusivity

What you need to know

The FTC vs. Microsoft Corp hearing continues in its third day.

As part of the hearing, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan was asked about what he thought of Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield being an Xbox console exclusive.

Ryan explained that while he wasn't happy about the situation, he agreed it wasn't "anticompetitive."

Starfield is scheduled to launch on Sep. 6, 2023 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Update:



Following this news, a Microsoft spokesperson reached out to provide a comment.



“Microsoft wants to take gaming into the future by meeting gamers where they are across platforms, while Sony wants to protect its dominant position. That’s why our leaders have shown up in person to testify about how this merger benefits gamers.”



Original story:



The FTC vs. Microsoft Corp hearing continues, and we're going to continue getting new information and fascinating quotes from all across executives in the gaming industry.

As part of day three for the hearing, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan was asked by Microsoft counsel about a number of topics, including how he felt about Bethesda games being exclusive.

When specifically asked how he felt about Starfield being an Xbox console exclusive, Ryan shared that "I don't like it, but I don't view it as anticompetitive."

Ryan made similar comments when asked about Redfall, saying "I don't like it, but I have fundamentally no quarrel with it."

Starfield is currently scheduled to launch on Sep. 6, 2023, with early access on September 1 for anyone that buys the Premium Edition of the game.

Windows Central's take

This is a frank, honest answer from PlayStation leadership. It's also especially amusing considering that according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Microsoft heard that Starfield might skip Xbox, which a galvanizing input that led in part to Microsoft deciding to acquire ZeniMax Media.