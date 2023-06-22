Sony's PlayStation CEO said that it would be 'more than OK' if Xbox purchased ABK

What you need to know

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has spoken out against Microsoft's plan to buy Activision Blizzard.

Sony has claimed that Microsoft cannot be trusted to keep bringing Call of Duty to PlayStation consoles after the acquisition is completed.

In a newly-revealed email from Ryan, the PlayStation leader wrote that "It is not an exclusivity play at all" and that he believed that Call of Duty would continue to launch on PlayStation consoles.

A newly revealed email puts comments made by PlayStation leadership into a different light.

During a hearing on Thursday for the case Federal Trade Commission v. Microsoft Corp, one email from Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan to a former Sony CEO was revealed, showing how the PlayStation chief felt about Microsoft's planned purchase of Activision Blizzard shortly after the deal was announced.

“It is not an exclusivity play at all,” said Ryan (as shared by The Verge). “They’re thinking bigger than that and they have the cash to make moves like this. I’ve spent a fair amount of time with [Phil] Spencer [and] Bobby [Kotick] and I’m pretty sure we will continue to see Call of Duty on PlayStation for years to come.”

“We have some good stuff cooking. I’m not complacent, I’d rather this didn’t happen, but we’ll be OK, we’ll be more than OK.”

In September 2022, Ryan referred to the deal offered by Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation as 'inadequate,' saying that a three-year contract would not be enough.

Microsoft has signed agreements with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for ten years after the acquisition is completed, and has signed similar agreements to bring Activision Blizzard games to Cloud services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Ubitus, and Boosteroid.

The deal has been approved by the European Commission and a number of other countries, while the FTC in the U.S. has sued to block the purchase. Microsoft is also currently appealing a decision by the CMA in the U.K. to block the acquisition.