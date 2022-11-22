Hyperkin reveals official Xbox 360 replica controller for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Hyperkin has announced the Xenon, an officially licensed replica of the Xbox 360 controller.

The Xenon is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The Xenon comes in black, white, pink, and red models, which all include a 3.5mm headset jack and a USB-C cable.

The release date and price for the Xenon have not yet been revealed.

The company that brought back the Duke is reaching back to another part of Xbox history.

On Tuesday, Hyperkin revealed the Xenon, an officially licensed replica Xbox 360 controller that's compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The controller has been modified with modern features from the best Xbox controllers, including the Share Button, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a USB-C charging cable.

"I remember when the Xbox 360 came out, it was a revolutionary experience,” said Slade Dude Suzuki, Hyperkin product developer. “Online multiplayer, digital downloadable games, and a controller like no other. I have such fond memories with the Xbox 360, and we are so excited to bring some of that nostalgia back to modern consoles with the Xenon controller.”

Hyperkin has previously worked to provide realized nostalgia with Xbox gaming hardware, working with Microsoft back in 2018 to license a replica of the Original Xbox Duke controller. Two updated versions, themed after the translucent green Original Xbox and the purple of Halo's Cortana, were released in 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Original Xbox and the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved.

The Xenon is slated to be available in white, black, red, and pink, so there's plenty of variety that reflects some of the actual Xbox 360 controllers that were released. Right now, Hyperkin has not provided a price or release date for the Xenon controller, but we'll be sure to provide an update when these details become available.