Microsoft might be bringing a Copilot-like virtual agent to Xbox, designed to provide online support and facilitate game refunds

What you need to know

Microsoft is reportedly testing an AI chatbot for Xbox internally, designed to facilitate game refunds and provide online support for gamers.

The chatbot dubbed Xbox Support Virtual Agent is being tested internally on Minecraft Realms server hosting help queries.

This tool is part of Microsoft's broader plans to integrate AI into gaming, Xbox, content creation, game operations, and more.

As expected, Microsoft is set to bring an AI-powered chatbot dubbed Xbox Support Virtual Agent to its Xbox ecosystem. Sources with close affiliations with Microsoft indicate it has been testing the tool internally. As the name suggests, the tool will respond to Xbox support queries and even take you through the game refund process (via The Verge).

While speaking to the outlet, Haiyan Zhang, Microsoft's GM of Gaming AI at Xbox indicated:

“We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text. The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages.”

Microsoft has reportedly expanded the testing reach for the tool, which could indicate that the company could be gearing up to ship it to broad availability in the foreseeable future. As we speak, the chatbot is being tested internally on Minecraft Realms servers hosting help queries.

Xbox already ships with a virtual agent that provides automated responses to support queries. The new “embodied AI character” will build on these capabilities to handle complex queries with detailed responses, presumably similar to how Copilot AI works.

RELATED: AI in gaming dominated GDC 2024, and some of it actually won this skeptic over

While the details around this project remain slim, sources disclose that this is part of Microsoft's broader effort to integrate AI into gaming and Xbox. The AI capabilities are expected to be integrated into content creation, game operations, and more.