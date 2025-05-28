Microsoft's previously-announced Copilot for Gaming is rolling out today for beta testing on mobile devices via the Xbox app.

That comes via Xbox Wire, where the announcement indicates that players with Android and iOS devices can download the beta version of the Xbox app and start giving feedback on the "ultimate gaming sidekick" capable of answering questions and giving advice on games.

As examples, the blog post posits asking questions to Copilot for Gaming such as finding out what the last Achievement you earned was, finding out when Xbox Game Pass is set to renew, or getting tips for fighting a boss in South of Midnight.

Copilot for Gaming sources player activity to provide answers, as well as pulling from "public sources of information" using Bing. Users will be able to upvote and downvote answers, as well as directly giving feedback based on their experience.

I still don't want to talk to my phone while I'm playing games

I previously mentioned that little about this experience appeals to me. Whether I'm in a group chatting with friends or enjoying quiet time and playing a single-player game by myself, I don't want to talk to my phone while playing a game. Asking my phone out loud for advice is going to undercut any possible utility in most situations I can think of.

Outside of that, there's also an elephant in the room in regards to how this will impact traffic on websites, including the team I work with every day. If guides, how-to articles, and other pieces we put together are continually scraped for details to provide to Copilot for Gaming, where is that going to leave us?

I'm well aware this is hardly the worst or only problem generative AI is causing in the gaming space. Actors like Ashly Burch have to worry about companies like PlayStation experimenting with AI-generated responses for characters like Aloy. PlayStation-owned Haven Studios is also working on AI-generated games.

I'm very curious about what feedback players will be providing as they start going hands-on with Copilot for Gaming.