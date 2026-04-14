Overwatch Season 2 just dropped with new hero Sierra and a launch on Nintendo Switch 2
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By Jennifer Young published
New hero Sierra arrives, loot boxes are back, and Switch 2 gets 60 FPS
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New hero Sierra arrives, loot boxes are back, and Switch 2 gets 60 FPS