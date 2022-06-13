Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 get free Xbox Series X|S and PS5 enhancements today

What you need to know

During the June 2022 Capcom Showcase, Capcom revealed that the previously-announced current-generation updates for Resident 2, 3, and 7 were coming today.

These updates bring native Xbox Series X|S and PS5 enhancements for three big Resident Evil games from across the last few years.

The updates are free, so anyone who has already bought these games is getting the enhancements at no extra cost.

During the Capcom Showcase on June 13, 2022, Capcom revealed some exciting news for Resident Evil fans. The previously-announced current-generation enhancements for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are now available.

This means that Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 can take advantage of the newer consoles' ultra-fast internal SSDs and advanced processing power, adding in "high framerate" alongside 3D audio and ray-tracing.

The last mainline game in the franchise, Resident Evil Village, was released in 2021 and utilized 3D audio alongside ray-tracing. Because all of these games run on the RE Engine, it seems like Capcom has been able to take its advancements from Village and backport them to the older games.

These enhancements are free for any existing owners, so you don't to buy any kind of upgrades, regardless of what platform you're on. Capcom stated earlier in the year that these three games would be getting support for current-generation consoles sometime in 2022.

Capcom is also currently working on the Resident Evil 4 remake, a re-imagining of the classic game that will only be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.