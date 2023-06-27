Starfield AMD exclusivity likely means no NVIDIA DLSS support

What you need to know

AMD is the official PC partner for Starfield.

This means that AMD engineers are working with Bethesda Game Studios and Xbox to optimize Starfield for AMD PC hardware and Xbox consoles.

Starfield will support FSR 2 on Windows PC and consoles.

While nothing has been confirmed, this likely means NVIDIA DLSS will not be available on PC.

If you're looking forward to Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming science-fiction role-playing game and you intend to play on your computer, there's some important information to be aware of.

AMD is confirmed to the be exclusive partner for Starfield. This means that AMD is working with Bethesda Game Studios to optimize the game around AMD technologies and hardware, with benefits like FSR 2 upscaling for PC and Xbox consoles.

That said, there's an important downside to consider, as this almost certainly means that Starfield will not support NVIDIA DLSS upscaling technology. AMD has partnered with developers on a number of games in the past couple of years, and almost all of them have not allowed NVIDIA DLSS to function.

While this may be disappointing for NVIDIA users eager to flex the power of some of the best graphics cards available, it's worth noting that while NVIDIA DLSS is a proprietary technology that only works on compatible NVIDIA hardware, AMD FSR 2 is available on both AMD and NVIDIA hardware.

Starfield is currently scheduled to arrive on Sep. 6, 2023, exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass. There's early access on September 1 for anyone that buys the Premium Edition of the game.