Xbox and Fanta are collaborating with special designs and special in-game rewards.

The cat is officially out of the bag. After Fanta-inspired Halo bottles had already been spotted around the world, Xbox Wire has now officially unveiled the partnership, featuring rewards for the following games:

Halo: Campaign Evolved

World of Warcraft

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Diablo 4

Forza Horizon 6

There are also prizes up for grabs, so let’s go over everything included in this partnership, what can be won, and what can be redeemed for each game.

What’s included in the Xbox x Fanta collaboration

Some of the in-game rewards on offer with a Fanta flavor. (Image credit: Microsoft | Fanta)

Forgive me for prioritizing Halo here, it is my favorite franchise, so I’ll start there. First off, we have a redeemable skin for Halo: Campaign Evolved, giving Master Chief’s Mark V armor a Fanta-inspired color scheme.

Next up is World of Warcraft, which features “Fantastical Goblin Waveshredder Mount and more WoW rewards.” Then there’s Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 7, which will include a Fanta-inspired calling card alongside double XP tokens.

For Diablo 4, players can redeem a “Citron Whirl Town Portal,” while Forza Horizon 6 players can get a “1966 Toyota Sports 800 Fanta Edition.”

We're playing co-op with Fanta! Get your hands on the most delicious rewards starting April 6 💥 — @xbox.com (@xbox.com.bsky.social) 2026-03-31T16:21:21.234Z

That’s not all, either. Xbox Wire also outlines a broader partnership, including an immersive Diablo 4 experience in Los Angeles from May 22 to May 25, 2026, in the AMC at The Grove.

Those attending will have the chance to win tickets to BlizzCon, an Xbox Series S, Xbox wireless controllers, an Xbox Ally, and downloadable game codes.

The promotion starts April 6, 2026, where fans can scan QR codes provided on Fanta bottles and cans to unlock rewards for games.

Rewards for certain games are only redeemable once the game has released.

What do you think of Xbox's partnership with Fanta?

It’s great to see Xbox dip its toes into marketing for a change. That said, I do hope this isn’t all it has planned for its 25th anniversary, and that we see something a bit more tangible.

Give me a crashed UNSC Pelican in Times Square or something that really grabs attention.

At least, that’s my hope. But over to you, is this a step in the right direction, or does Xbox need to ramp things up even more?

Let me know in the comments and be sure to take part in the poll below:

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