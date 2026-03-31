Xbox celebrates its 25th anniversary with Fanta partnership with exclusive rewards for Forza Horizon 6, Halo, Call of Duty and more
Xbox celebrates its 25th anniversary with a Fanta crossover, offering in-game rewards across Halo, Diablo IV, and more alongside prize draws and real-world experiences.
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The cat is officially out of the bag. After Fanta-inspired Halo bottles had already been spotted around the world, Xbox Wire has now officially unveiled the partnership, featuring rewards for the following games:
- Halo: Campaign Evolved
- World of Warcraft
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Diablo 4
- Forza Horizon 6
There are also prizes up for grabs, so let’s go over everything included in this partnership, what can be won, and what can be redeemed for each game.
What’s included in the Xbox x Fanta collaboration
Forgive me for prioritizing Halo here, it is my favorite franchise, so I’ll start there. First off, we have a redeemable skin for Halo: Campaign Evolved, giving Master Chief’s Mark V armor a Fanta-inspired color scheme.
Next up is World of Warcraft, which features “Fantastical Goblin Waveshredder Mount and more WoW rewards.” Then there’s Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 7, which will include a Fanta-inspired calling card alongside double XP tokens.
For Diablo 4, players can redeem a “Citron Whirl Town Portal,” while Forza Horizon 6 players can get a “1966 Toyota Sports 800 Fanta Edition.”
We're playing co-op with Fanta! Get your hands on the most delicious rewards starting April 6 💥— @xbox.com (@xbox.com.bsky.social) 2026-03-31T16:21:21.234Z
That’s not all, either. Xbox Wire also outlines a broader partnership, including an immersive Diablo 4 experience in Los Angeles from May 22 to May 25, 2026, in the AMC at The Grove.
Those attending will have the chance to win tickets to BlizzCon, an Xbox Series S, Xbox wireless controllers, an Xbox Ally, and downloadable game codes.
The promotion starts April 6, 2026, where fans can scan QR codes provided on Fanta bottles and cans to unlock rewards for games.
Rewards for certain games are only redeemable once the game has released.
What do you think of Xbox's partnership with Fanta?
It’s great to see Xbox dip its toes into marketing for a change. That said, I do hope this isn’t all it has planned for its 25th anniversary, and that we see something a bit more tangible.
Give me a crashed UNSC Pelican in Times Square or something that really grabs attention.
At least, that’s my hope. But over to you, is this a step in the right direction, or does Xbox need to ramp things up even more?
Let me know in the comments and be sure to take part in the poll below:
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Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
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