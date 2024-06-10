"You are going to see more of our games on more platforms": Xbox chief Phil Spencer says Microsoft will continue making first-party titles multiplatform

What you need to know

Earlier this year, Microsoft brought four games previously exclusive to Xbox consoles (and PC) to rival platforms like Sony's PS5 and Nintendo's Switch.

Now, in the wake of the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed in a new interview that Microsoft intends to bring additional first-party titles to other systems in the future.

It's unclear which games these might be right now, though based on previous comments and releases, it's likely they will be games that either stop growing on Xbox or could grow exceptionally well on other systems.

Earlier this year, Spencer and other Xbox executives said its overall exclusive strategy isn't changing, and that Xbox players can continue to look forward to day one first-party Xbox Game Pass availability as well as exclusive access to Xbox Game Pass itself.

Earlier this year, Microsoft brought four Xbox games to other platforms like Sony's PS5 and Nintendo's Switch, with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer explaining that the release of Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush on other systems was seen as a way to bring them to more players after they'd largely stopped selling on Xbox and PC, while the arrival of Sea of Thieves and Grounded would help to grow the fanbase of these live service, community-oriented titles. Now, in the aftermath of Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Spencer has revealed that the firm will continue to make other first-party games multiplatform.

“Our commitment to our Xbox customers is you’re going to get the opportunity to buy or subscribe to the game, and we’re going to support the game on other screens,” said Spencer in an interview that appeared on The Verge. “You are going to see more of our games on more platforms, and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises that we’re building, and we see that from players, and the players love to be able to play.”

While this news may come as a surprise to Xbox fans, the announcement is in-line with what Spencer and other Xbox executives discussed back during a February podcast. In that Q&A, it was said that Microsoft will continue to look for additional opportunities to bring its first-party games to rival platforms in cases where it makes sense to do so, while continuing to bring Xbox fans high-profile exclusives, exclusive access to its all-you-can-play Xbox Game Pass service, and day one Game Pass availability for all first-party titles.

Microsoft commits to its new strategy

Since coming to PlayStation, Sea of Thieves has been incredibly popular on Sony's consoles. (Image credit: Microsoft)

It's unclear what these additional games headed beyond the realm of Xbox and PC might be, as there's nothing concrete known just yet. While Microsoft has been seemingly avoiding the use of "exclusive" language in reveals and trailers for upcoming titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, that's not necessarily indicative of the company's intent to bring them to PS5 or Switch.

With that said, I wouldn't be surprised if — based on the aforementioned comments from Xbox leadership — we start to see some of these games eventually head to other platforms after they stop growing on Xbox and PC, or if Microsoft sees a chance to grow them substantially elsewhere. This is precisely what happened with Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, and all signs from Microsoft point to this being the plan moving forward.

Analysis: Gamers win, but will Xbox?

Hi-Fi Rush was one of the four games to come to rival platforms earlier in 2024. (Image credit: Tango Gameworks)

Microsoft is threading the needle for this new Xbox strategy, making careful decisions about which games to bring to rival platforms and which ones to keep exclusive to its consoles and the PC market, while simultaneously leveraging Xbox and PC Game Pass to make Xbox the best place to play its first-party titles from a value perspective. On paper, the Xbox Series X is also the best system to play games on from a technical one, though in practice, PS5 performance often matches or even slightly surpasses it.

As my colleague Jez Corden wrote after Xbox's impressive showcase concluded, it's unclear whether Microsoft's approach will pay off in the long run. While I can imagine a world in which it profits greatly from measured multiplatform ventures while continuing to grow the value and quality of the core Xbox ecosystem, there's also a world in which multiplatform releases erode it. Why buy an Xbox if you know that game you're interested in will come to PlayStation in a year or two?

Undoubtedly, Microsoft has a challenging future to navigate with this evolving strategy — and the only way to know if it's a winning hand is to wait and see what happens. One thing is clear: interesting times are ahead.