Play a variety of strategy, sports, and survival games for free this weekend.

Every once in a while, Microsoft is kind enough to reward Xbox Game Pass subscribers with a collection of Xbox games available to play for free for a limited time through the subscription service's Xbox Free Play Days program.

On April 23, 2026, Microsoft announced the latest batch of games for this program for Ultimate, Premium, and Essential Xbox Game Pass users to enjoy for a limited time from April 23 to April 26, 2026, and they are:

MLB The Show 26

Hit a homerun in MLB The Show 26. (Image credit: MLB)

MLB The Show 26 is the latest entry in MLB's long-running baseball simulator series.

This installment expands the series' tried and true gameplay with new mechanics like the Automated Ball-Strike System, its largest single-player career mode yet, a Diamond Dynasty mode with a revised card progression system with interface changes, and much more.

Age of Mythology: Retold

Unleash the thunderous power of Zeus upon the forces of the Underworld. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Age of Mythology: Retold is a remake of the classic real-time strategy game, Age of Mythology.

Take command of armies consisting of ancient heroes, monsters, and gods and wage war against mighty enemy factions in epic single-player campaigns, competitive multiplayer modes, and the new Arena of the Gods skirmish modes.

Anno 117: Pax Romana

Show the world why they should respect or fear the Roman Empire. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Anno 117: Pax Romana is a city-builder where you play as a governor tasked with expanding the Roman Empire by any means you deem necessary.

Will you be a peaceful government official who prioritizes trading with allies, or will you be a warmonger who seeks to crush any potential threat to the empire with mighty armies and naval fleets?

The Survivalists

Work together with your friends to survive in this ancient land filled mystery and danger. (Image credit: Team17)

The Survivalists is a sandbox survival game where you are stranded on an island filled with aggressive animals, ancient temples, and mysterious mystical enemies.

To survive, you will need to work together with other players or tame the local monkeys to help you forage for food, build safe havens, and craft gear that will help you fend off enemies.

🗨️ Over to you

Are you looking forward to playing any of these games for free this upcoming weekend? Is it even a good selection, or are there any other games you would like to see available for Xbox Free Play Days?

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