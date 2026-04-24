Xbox Free Play Days has acquired MLB The Show 26, Age of Mythology: Retold, and more for all Xbox players to enjoy — this upcoming weekend only
From April 23 to April 26, 2026, Xbox players can enjoy a collection of games via Xbox Free Play Days.
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Every once in a while, Microsoft is kind enough to reward Xbox Game Pass subscribers with a collection of Xbox games available to play for free for a limited time through the subscription service's Xbox Free Play Days program.
On April 23, 2026, Microsoft announced the latest batch of games for this program for Ultimate, Premium, and Essential Xbox Game Pass users to enjoy for a limited time from April 23 to April 26, 2026, and they are:
MLB The Show 26
MLB The Show 26 is the latest entry in MLB's long-running baseball simulator series.
This installment expands the series' tried and true gameplay with new mechanics like the Automated Ball-Strike System, its largest single-player career mode yet, a Diamond Dynasty mode with a revised card progression system with interface changes, and much more.
Age of Mythology: Retold
Age of Mythology: Retold is a remake of the classic real-time strategy game, Age of Mythology.
Take command of armies consisting of ancient heroes, monsters, and gods and wage war against mighty enemy factions in epic single-player campaigns, competitive multiplayer modes, and the new Arena of the Gods skirmish modes.
Anno 117: Pax Romana
Anno 117: Pax Romana is a city-builder where you play as a governor tasked with expanding the Roman Empire by any means you deem necessary.
Will you be a peaceful government official who prioritizes trading with allies, or will you be a warmonger who seeks to crush any potential threat to the empire with mighty armies and naval fleets?
The Survivalists
The Survivalists is a sandbox survival game where you are stranded on an island filled with aggressive animals, ancient temples, and mysterious mystical enemies.
To survive, you will need to work together with other players or tame the local monkeys to help you forage for food, build safe havens, and craft gear that will help you fend off enemies.
🗨️ Over to you
Are you looking forward to playing any of these games for free this upcoming weekend? Is it even a good selection, or are there any other games you would like to see available for Xbox Free Play Days?
Let us know through the poll below, the comments section, or our Reddit page.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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