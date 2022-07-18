Xbox survival game Grounded to be adapted as TV series

What you need to know

Grounded is a survival co-op game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Grounded is being adapted into an animated TV series.

Brent Friedman, a writer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is behind the adaption.

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios' Grounded has already found success in early access, but ahead of the game's full release, there are plans for it to grow in other avenues.

As shared by Deadline on Monday, Grounded is being adapted into an animated TV series, with writer Brent Friedman working on the story of the show. Friedman is best known for his work writing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and is joined on this project by Brien Goodrich, who worked on Halo 4.

Grounded, which tells the story of kids shrunk down to the size of a bug, has seen commercial success since it was released into early access across Xbox consoles and PC in July 2020, as the game has garnered over 10 million players since launch. Numerous updates have added new things to craft and new bugs to fight, while the full release of the game is slated for September 2022 and will add more to the story mode.

The Grounded TV series is being produced by Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment.

“We couldn’t be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded. This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure,” said Tina Chow, CEO of Bardel Entertainment.

Other video game franchises are also being adapted into movies and TV shows, with Microsoft launching the first season of the Halo TV series earlier in 2022.