Here's what the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will cost you

NVIDIA shared in a press briefing that the RTX 4070 will cost $599 at launch.

The RTX 4070 will have 5,888 CUDA cores and have a max power of 29 Teraflops.

The launch price of the RTX 4070 is the same as the initial cost of the RTX 3070 that launched 1.5 years ago.

We now have a good indication of what the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will cost when it launches in April. NVIDIA confirmed the price in a press briefing, which was reported on by VideoCardz. The non-Ti version of the RTX 4070 will cost $599.

While NVIDIA stated the pricing itself, VideoCardz noted that the company is prone to last-minute changes, so the launch-day price may be different than $599.

That $599 price tag sits significantly lower than that of the RTX 4070 Ti, which initially launched at $799. It's worth noting that the RTX 4070 Ti was originally known as the RTX 4080 (12GB), which was going to cost $899. Due to backlash, NVIDIA unlaunched the RTX 4080 (12GB) and eventually released the card as RTX 4070 Ti.

The price of the RTX 4070 Ti is the same as the launch price for the RTX 3070 Ti.

The RTX 4070 features 5888 CUDA cores, which is the same as the RTX 3070. The RTX 4070 has been upgraded in other areas, however, such as having GDDR6X tech. It also has a capacity that's 4GB higher than its predecessor (12GB vs 8GB).

When the RTX 4070 Ti launched, it was arguably the best bargain from NVIDIA's RTX 40-Series. In his AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Master 12G review, our Managing Editor Richard Devine said:

"There's no question that the RTX 4070 Ti delivers incredible gains in all areas over its predecessor. Although the RTX 40 series has inflated pricing across the board, the 4070 Ti coming in at $800 is good value when you account for the fact that it costs 33% more than the 3070 Ti while offering nearly double the gains.

If you can get your hands on the 4070 Ti in the vicinity of $800, you're still getting the best value in the RTX 40 series."

With the RTX 4070 (non-TI) launching for $599, it may take the top spot when it comes to RTX 40-Series bargains.