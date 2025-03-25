Earlier this month, Intel appointed its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, after the sudden exit of his predecessor, Pat Gelsinger. One of his first acts in the role, confirmed by Intel's official website, will be to deliver an opening keynote speech at Intel Vision 2025.

The invite-only event targets "business managers, technology managers, and C-level stakeholders," and will happen between March 31 and April 1 in Las Vegas.

While Intel Vision 2025 will primarily focus on cloud and edge AI computing for enterprise markets, Lip-Bu Tan's keynote, titled "A New Intel," will be streamed live on Intel's YouTube channel at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET) as he "welcomes guests and delivers remarks."

It's impossible to guess exactly what might be said during the opening keynote, which is currently scheduled to last up to 45 minutes.

Still, Lip-Bu Tan might expand on the "tough decisions" that Reuters reported he mentioned in a recent town hall meeting, or more likely, keep it to broader descriptions of his strategic direction for Intel.

Either way, a focus on Intel Foundry and the company's chip manufacturing is practically inevitable, given the continued rise of AI-centric hardware and competition in the space from its rivals.

I'll be watching the opening keynote to hear what Lip-Bu Tan has to say, listening out for tidbits on the Intel 18A process that will deliver Panther Lake mobile processors and its eventual replacement, Intel 18AP.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pat Gelsinger wishes good luck to Lip-Bu Tan

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. (Image credit: Getty Images | I-HWA CHENG)

In a recent interview with CNBC, the former Intel CEO explained how he "couldn't be more supportive of the team and Lip-Bu" in achieving the company's goals, wishing his "very best to Intel and Lip-Bu in finishing that seminally important journey" (via Tom's Hardware).

However, it didn't come without a cautionary tale, as Gelsinger warns the new CEO of "the short-termism of Wall Street" and the intense difficulties of pleasing investors and hitting financial goals in the challenging role. Despite Bloomberg's reports of Pat Gelsinger's forced retirement, he seems optimistic towards the brand and hopes for its success.

There's a lot of pressure on Lip-Bu Tan as he steps up to become Intel's new CEO after previously stepping down from the board in late 2024, and the company will likely need some serious changes at its core. During his appointment to the role, Tan said, "I see significant opportunities to remake our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our shareholders."

What "remaking" the business really means remains one of the big questions, but we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out.