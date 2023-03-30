Intel's 144 core Xeon 'Sierra Forest' chips are coming in the first half of 2024

What you need to know

Intel has confirmed its roadmap for its next generation Xeon chips.

Sierra Forest chips will begin shipping in the first half of next year.

These will be the first Xeon chips with up to 144 efficient cores.

Intel has confirmed its roadmap for its upcoming next generation Xeon line of processors, which is now expected to begin shipping in the first half of 2024 and feature up to 144 efficiency cores in a product codenamed "Sierra Forest." the company says this silicon is in "excellent silicon health" and remains on track to be launched next year.

The new chips will share the same platform as "Granite Rapids," and the company also revealed that a successor to Sierra Forest is already in the works. The successor will launch in 2025, and will utilize Intel 18A nodes, which will be the first Intel Xeon chips to use this technology.

Intel says it also plans to launch 5th-generation Xeon Emerald Rapids scalable chips towards the end of this year, and will be a direct successor to Sapphire Rapids. There's also the 6th-generation, Granite Rapids, that was also demoed during the Intel webinar, showing 1.5 TB/s of DDR5 memory bandwidth.