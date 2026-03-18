The world’s first 16TB SSD costs.. HOW MUCH? — This must be the astronomical price of never deleting your files ever again

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A year after its unveiling, the Exascend Enterprise-Grade PE4 Series 16TB SSD can be yours, but only 9 remain in stock.

AI-Generated image of the Exascend PE4 Series SDD visualized.
Exascend 's PE4 16TB SSD is now available for purchase for a military-grade price. (Image credit: Exascend | Edited with Gemini)

In March last year, flash storage manufacturer Exascend revealed its PE4 16TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, the world's first solid-state drive to house 16TB of storage space.

It's a godlike SSD designed to empower data centers, high-end NAS systems, cutting-edge computers, and AI setups with a lifetime's supply of storage space and insanely high read speeds of up to 3270 MB/s.