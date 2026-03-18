Exascend 's PE4 16TB SSD is now available for purchase for a military-grade price.

In March last year, flash storage manufacturer Exascend revealed its PE4 16TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, the world's first solid-state drive to house 16TB of storage space.

It's a godlike SSD designed to empower data centers, high-end NAS systems, cutting-edge computers, and AI setups with a lifetime's supply of storage space and insanely high read speeds of up to 3270 MB/s.

Now, over a year later, the Exascend PE14 16TB SSD is available to purchase on Amazon for a shockingly steep MRSP of $15,935. If you want it for just shy of $16k (and I'm sure you do), you'll have to be fast, as there are only 9 remaining at the time of writing.