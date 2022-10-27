Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discusses Xbox, Windows, inclusion, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft recently published its FY2023 Q1 earnings report, detailing its revenue over the last few months.

On Thursday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella published his annual letter to shareholders.

The letter discusses the past, present, and future of Microsoft across Xbox, Windows, the cloud, and beyond.

Nadella also details Microsoft's ongoing committment to inclusivity, accessibility, and security.

The entire world is undergoing a plethora of economical, political, and technological changes. Microsoft, being one of the world's largest software companies, is affected and can affect many of these evolutions.

Shortly after the corporation revealed its FY2023 Q1 earnings report, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella published his annual letter aimed at shareholders (opens in new tab). The detailed letter discusses Microsoft's recent accomplishments in a variety of industries and segments, its present efforts to evolve and grow, and some of the company's plans for the future and beyond.

Nadella opens his annual letter by admitting that 2022 is presenting a very different world than in previous years, with Microsoft being confronted with newfound challenges. Despite these challenges, the company reported record profits in its 2022 fiscal year and continues to perform well into the new fiscal year. In its FY23 Q1 earnings report, Microsoft reported an estimation-beating $50.1 billion in revenue driven by Windows commercial products like Microsoft 365, the cloud, and more. The Xbox division also reported a year-over-year increase in revenue driven by growing sales of its current-gen Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

(Image credit: Future)

Nadella highlighted ongoing partnerships with various organizations and companies as reasons behind this continued success, as well as Microsoft's investments in the future of the industry. To help drive inclusive growth, Microsoft is committing to teach valuable digital skills to over 10 million people by 2025 — with over 250,000 of those people to be recruited into the cybersecurity workforce.

Microsoft is also committed to humanitarian efforts and sustainability, with the company dedicating resources toward helping people stay connected via broadband access, fighting racial injustice in communities, safeguarding electoral processes, responding to global crises and disasters, expanding accessibility for disabled communities, reducing emissions and waste, protecting valuable natural resources, and much more.

The majority of Nadella's letter, however, is focused on the myriad of industries in which Microsoft is involved, from the cloud all the way to gaming.

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft Azure continues to expand with over 60 datacenter regions across the globe. The cloud is a huge part of Microsoft's current business strategies, and Azure powers a colossal amount of the internet's infrastructure. Azure also plays a crucial role in Microsoft's investments in the metaverse, with tools such as Microsoft Mesh in Teams and other Azure resources empowering businesses. Microsoft is expanding Azure to anyone and anywhere with 5G integrations, powerful AI tools, and much more.

These cloud-based investments don't detract from Microsoft's work in digital productivity and enterprise apps, as well. Microsoft is investing heavily into new programs and tools that improve security, communication, organization, and more for businesses and organizations integrated into Microsoft's portfolio of connected services under the 365, Power, and Azure platforms.

A significant portion of Microsoft's businesses are now focused on enterprise and infrastructure, but consumer-facing products still hold prominent positions of importance. Nadella mentions that Windows 11, which launched earlier this year, and Windows 10 boast over 1.4 billion monthly active users, with brand-new devices taking advantage of the modern operating system every day. Microsoft's own Surface brand just grew significantly with the addition of the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft 365 may power businesses all over the world, but it's also in the hands of nearly 60 million consumers.

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, Microsoft's Xbox gaming division is seeing more investment than ever before. The Xbox Series X|S consoles are selling more life-to-date than any previous Xbox generation, Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to grant users access to Xbox services and games regardless of their device or platform of choice, and Xbox Game Pass is aiming to bolster its roster of hundreds of games with Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Nadella concluded his annual shareholder letter by reaffirming the importance of inclusivity and representation at Microsoft. The company continues to become more diverse over time, and Microsoft aims for transparency with its annual Diversity & Inclusion Report (opens in new tab). Microsoft employees participate in Microsoft's humanitarian efforts, with the company matching $255 million in donations from employees in 2022 to over 32,000 nonprofit organizations.

Despite rising challenges providing new obstacles for companies to overcome, Microsoft appears to go from success to success, while investing in and building trust with people. Microsoft, with Nadella at the helm, sees a bright future for itself in Azure, Windows, Xbox, and its vast suite of productivity services and products.