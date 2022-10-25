Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 now for sale, preorders shipping

What you need to know

Microsoft's latest Surface devices are now available for order. You can purchase a Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5 through Microsoft and several other retailers starting today. The Surface Pro 9 starts at $999 for Intel models and $1,299 for ARM variants. The Surface Laptop 5 comes in two size options. The 13.5-inch model starts at $999, and the 15-inch model starts at $1,299.

Microsoft merged the Surface Pro X lineup into the general Surface Pro family with the launch of the Surface Pro 9. What that means is that you can order a Surface Pro 9 with either an ARM CPU or an Intel processor.

If you go with an Intel chip, your Surface Pro 9 will have a 12th-gen U-series CPU. That range of processors has ten cores and delivers up to 50% better performance than Intel's 11th-gen chips. The Pro 9 supports dynamic refresh rate, which takes full advantage of the 2-in-1's 120Hz display.

ARM models of the Pro 9 have Microsoft's SQ3 SoC, which is a customized version of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. That chip has 5G connectivity built-in, making the ARM-powered Surface Pro 9 the only Pro 9 with 5G support.

The SQ3 chip also has a neural processing unit (NPU) built in. That NPU powers AI effects like native background blur, eye contact, automatic framing, enhanced voice clarity, and voice focus. Notably, the Intel-powered Surface Pro 9 does not have that NPU.

The Surface Laptop 5 runs on 12th-gen Intel U-series chips as well. The new CPUs should deliver a significant boost over the ones inside the Surface Laptop 4. The laptop has Thunderbolt 4, which is a first for a Surface Laptop, and is a Secured Core PC.

Since the Surface Laptop 5 is Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos certified, it should deliver a solid visual experience.

As has been the case for several generations, the Surface Laptop 5 is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. Unlike previous generations, there is not an AMD version of the Surface Laptop 5.

The Surface Laptop 5 looks quite similar to its predecessor, though it is available in a new sage color.

