Surface Laptop 5 announced with Intel 12th-gen, Thunderbolt 4, and Dolby Vision IQ

Microsoft has taken the wraps off its new Surface Laptop 5, featuring Intel 12th-generation U-series chips which offer a notable performance boost over the chips found in older Surface Laptop 4. These new processors go from quad-core to ten-cores with two 'P-cores' (performance) and eight 'E-cores' (efficiency), making Surface Laptop 5 significantly better at multitasking than the previous generation.

In addition to an updated processor, Surface Laptop 5 also features a new Sage colorway, Thunderbolt 4 for the first time on a Surface Laptop, and Secured-Core PC certification.

Microsoft also touts improved camera performance with Surface Laptop 5, which offers enhanced camera experiences that can automatically adjust to lighting conditions, skin tones, and subtle changes in your head and facial position.

Surface Laptop 5 is also Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos certified, delivering deep blacks, popping visuals, and excellent spatial surround sound. (Dolby Vision IQ uses a sensor and encoded metadata to adjust HDR properties based on your ambient lighting conditions. It's rare to see in laptops.)

Of course, Surface Laptop 5 is available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants, just like previous generations. The entire external design of Surface Laptop 5 is identical to the Surface Laptop 4.

For the first time since 2019, Microsoft is not offering this generation of Surface Laptops with AMD Ryzen options. Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Laptop 4 have special "Surface Edition" Ryzen processors in addition to Intel, but these are not present with the new Surface Laptop 5.

When asked, Microsoft issued the following statement regarding this year's change:

"With every product and with the goal of delighting customers, we select the right components for the form, scenarios, and customer we envision. It is a deliberate process whereby we work closely with our partners to tune and perfect the overall experience. For this product, we are excited about the 12th Gen processors from Intel. Built on the Intel® Evo™ platform, this chipset will help Surface Laptop 5 to achieve the perfect balance of style and power. This balance has consistently led to Surface Laptop being our most loved Surface device."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Microsoft ) (Image credit: Microsoft ) (Image credit: Microsoft ) (Image credit: Microsoft )

OS Windows 11 Home (Consumer) Windows 11 Pro (Commercial) Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (Consumer) Intel Core i7-1255U (Consumer) Intel Core i5-1245U (Commercial) Intel Core i7-1265U (Commercial) RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, LPDDR5x RAM Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD Display 13.5-inch 60Hz PixelSense Display, 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) 15-inch 60Hz PixelSense Display, 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI) Ports 1x USB-C with USB 4.0 / TB4, 1x USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm jack, 1x Surface Connect Audio Dual far-field Studio Mics Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos Wireless Wi-Fi 6E: 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1 Camera 720p HD front facing camera Security Windows Hello facial recognition TPM 2.0 Secured-Core PC certified Battery 13.5: Up to 18 hours 15: Up to 17 hours Dimensions 13.5: 12.1" x 8.8" x 0.57" (308 x 223 x 14.5 mm) 15: 13.4" x 9.6" x 0.58" (340 x 244 x 14.7 mm) Weight 13.5: 2.80lbs (Alcantara) or 2.86lbs (Metal) 15: 3.44lbs Color 13.5: Platinum with Alcantara, Sage, Matte Black, Sandstone 15: Platinum, Matte Black Availability October 25 Price $999 starting

Surface Laptop 5 is expected to start shipping in select markets on October 25, with a starting price of $999 for the 13.5-inch model and $1,299 for the 15-inch model. Pre-orders are live now!