Microsoft lays off another 305 employees, this time closer to home
Hundreds of Redmond-based employees will be laid off by Microsoft.
Microsoft will lay off 305 Washington-based employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing this week. Employers must give notice before mass layoffs so affected workers can seek new jobs or prepare for the transition.
While this round affects less than 1% of Microsoft's workforce, it comes just weeks after the company laid off 3% of its staff. That earlier wave impacted 1,985 Washington-based employees. Around 6,000 total workers were affected by the May layoffs.
Microsoft had 228,000 employees as of last year, according to the company.
“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Seattle Times.
Mass layoffs are relatively common at Microsoft and other large tech companies, though they are often met with criticism.
Microsoft is one of the world's most valuable companies and is often the most valuable company on earth. The tech giant also beat expectations in FY25 Q3, reporting a net income of $25.8 billion.
With a workforce measured in hundreds of thousands, Microsoft is a complex company that adjusts its employee count regularly. Global economic trends and the rise of AI tools have also affected staffing around the world.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Microsoft did not point toward AI as the cause of the recent layoffs.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.