Microsoft unveils Copilot Pages — a digital canvas for multiplayer AI collaboration at work

What you need to know

Microsoft has unveiled a new tool for businesses that enables collaboration between team mates and Copilot.

Utilizing a digital canvas, Copilot Pages taps into Business Chat and the Microsoft Graph to help you collaborate on work projects.

Copilot Pages will be generally available later this month for business customers.

Microsoft has today announced Copilot Pages, a new persistent canvas in Microsoft Business Chat that enables “multiplayer AI collaboration.” Designed for business use, Copilot Pages will tap into your organizations data and allow colleagues to work together in the same space with Copilot ready to assist.

The company describes Copilot Pages as the first step in a new design system for knowledge work. You will be able to see your teams work in real time, tapping into the power of Copilot for assisting in data management and content generation. “This is an entirely new work pattern — multiplayer, human to AI to human collaboration” says Microsoft’s corporate vice president of AI at work, Jared Spataro.

In short, Copilot Pages lets you turn any Copilot interaction into a collaborative canvas. The user can type a query into Copilot, receive an answer, and then tap "Edit in Pages" to bring that Copilot answer into a digital canvas that can then be worked on with multiple other colleagues.

The new Copilot Pages experience. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Copilot Pages and Business Chat utilize the Microsoft Graph to collect organizational data such as documents, presentations, emails, calendar events, notes, and contacts, and feeds it to an organizational AI powered by Copilot that can assist you in day to day activites. Copilot will be able to understand your role at work, job priorities, goals, and will integrate directly with Copilot Pages.

Microsoft describes the feature as follows: “Pages takes the AI-generated content and makes it durable, so you can edit it, add to it, and share it with your team, just like a Microsoft Word document. You and your team can work together in real time, asking Copilot more questions and adding more content.”

Microsoft says Copilot Pages will be generally available later this month, and companies can begin using BizChat today to get started.

The company has also detailed Copilot Agents, which is now generally available after being announced earlier this year. Agents can be integrated into users' workflow and is also announcing prebuilt agents for business use.