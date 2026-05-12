Microsoft has faced some extensive internal protesting over its contracts with Israel.

Israel has killed tens of thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas terror attack on Israeli soil in October 2023. The Israeli military's conduct has been the topic of intense scrutiny, with reams of evidence leading to accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Microsoft has faced an outcry both publicly, but more intensely internally owing to its contracts with the Israeli establishment as a result. The Israeli government's handling of the conflict, their ongoing hostilities against other neighboring countries, and its illegal occupation of the West Bank have seen it become a global pariah. Many companies that have contracts in Israel have faced boycotts, although Microsoft's role as a global tech leader and military contractor often makes its position far more precarious.

In response to both internal and external protests, Microsoft has been investigating how its Israeli subsidiary conducts business. Last year, Microsoft terminated Azure contracts with some specific units of the Israeli military, and recently, it began going even further.

A report from Globes suggests that the General Manager of Microsoft Israel, Alon Haimovich, has been fired, alongside some other unnamed senior staffers. Microsoft Israel has been placed under the administration of Microsoft France in the interim.

The report says that Microsoft compliance investigators arrived in the country to see if its rules and code of ethics were being followed appropriately. Microsoft's terms of service prohibits Azure from being used for violence and harm, and the firm continues to terminate major contracts when evidence of misuse has been unearthed.

Other big U.S. tech companies like Google and Amazon also have cloud deals with the Israeli military under an initiative named "Project Nimbus." Nimbus reportedly contractually permits unrestricted military use, including the potential targeting of civilians. Google has denied this, but leaked internal documents have contradicted their claims.

Microsoft's Israel subsidiary was reportedly not offering full transparency to Microsoft's internal investigation team. It states that Microsoft's investigation uncovered "usage patterns" consistency with terms of service violations. Some of Microsoft's services to Israel are delivered via Europe — abuse of which which could put Microsoft in legal trouble with European regulators.

"Microsoft, and Microsoft Israel in particular, have shaped both my professional and personal journey since the day I joined in 2019," after stepping down, Haimovich wrote in a letter to employees. "Together, we have built something truly meaningful, navigating complexities and change while positioning Israel as one of Microsoft’s fastest-growing markets globally."

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