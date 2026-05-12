"Unethical use of Azure" reportedly leads to firing of Microsoft Israel execs — Microsoft has been investigating potential abuse of its products in targeting Palestinians

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Microsoft's Israeli subsidiary has been placed under ownership of Microsoft France in the interim, after a Microsoft investigation reportedly uncovered "unethical" use of its products violating its terms of service and code of conduct.

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(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft has faced some extensive internal protesting over its contracts with Israel.

Israel has killed tens of thousands of civilians in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas terror attack on Israeli soil in October 2023. The Israeli military's conduct has been the topic of intense scrutiny, with reams of evidence leading to accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

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Jez Corden
Jez Corden
Executive Editor

Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem — while being powered by tea. Follow on X.com/JezCorden and tune in to the XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!

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