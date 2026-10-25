XBOX is rarely the focus of the Windows Wrap, but when reports claim clashes happened between the Windows and XBOX teams at Microsoft, gaming pushes itself to the front.

Last week I discussed how Windows 11 is holding back the Surface Laptop Ultra. This week, we learned that a different hardware division from Microsoft expressed frustrations with Windows. Reportedly, things got so heated between the XBOX and Windows teams that an XBOX leader threatened to cancel a gaming handheld if forced to run Windows 11 on the device.

Over the last few years, we've seen XBOX and Windows 11 grow closer together. The Windows 11 experience on gaming handhelds has improved drastically since day one, though it still has a ways to go. The XBOX app on Windows has been updated several times to align more with the console experience, which has a trickle-down effect on all gaming handhelds that run on Windows.

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But despite the growth of Windows 11, the operating system still falls short of the requirements of the XBOX team, at least according to the latest reports.

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There are some caveats to this entire discussion. Notably, Microsoft's Xbox CTO, Scott Van Vliet, refutes the claims made by Fortune.

@WinC_Gaming Helix OS is being built on Windows, and the XBOX and Windows teams are working closely together on the next generation of devices. The account cited here misrepresents both the technical work and the relationship between the teams.October 21, 2026

Van Vliet said that Helix OS is "being built on Windows." He did not say that Helix OS is Windows. For what it's worth, I don't think we'll ever see an operating system called "Helix OS." But his post makes it clear that the OS powering Project Helix is built on Windows. That's not the same as saying it is Windows. At minimum, it's highly unlikely the Xbox will run the traditional Windows desktop you see on laptops and desktops.

Microsoft has used a customized version of Windows for several generations of XBOX hardware. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles already run an operating system that's built on Windows. Even the original XBOX ran an OS based on Windows, though the Xbox One ran an operating system much closer to Windows.

I asked Van Vliet if Project Helix is an evolution of the OS XBOX consoles already run or a freshly made custom OS, but he did not respond.

Disclaimer Microsoft has never specified that Project Helix will run Windows 11 and the Windows desktop, but several reports have suggested that was the plan for the console.

His post on X argues that the original report "misrepresents both the technical work and the relationship between the teams." For a moment, let's assume that's accurate and that the Windows and XBOX teams are working side-by-side in harmony. There's still a clear implication that Microsoft no longer views Windows 11 and the desktop as the right starting points for an operating system for Project Helix.

Earlier reports about Project Helix said the next generation of XBOX would run a customized version of Windows 11, much like the Xbox Ally and other gaming handhelds. It appears Microsoft has changed plans, though it's still not clear to what extent.

If you've used a gaming handheld running Windows 11, you may even agree with the sentiment that the OS is not the best starting point for a console gaming experience. Some of the best gaming handhelds are held back by Windows rather than boosted by it. For example, the out-of-the-box experience for the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is terrible because you have to go through three different sets of updates.

Shifting from Windows 11 powering XBOX consoles to those devices running an OS built on Windows is a massive change of plans. Though ironically, it's not much of a change from what Microsoft already does with XBOX.

Project Helix has reportedly slipped into 2028, so it may be a while before Microsoft explains exactly what changed.

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This week's biggest news may be about XBOX and gaming, but my top shopping recommendations of the week are laptops. Whether you want an Intel chip or a Snapdragon processor, there are great deals available.

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